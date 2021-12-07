Maple Ridge figure skaters holding show for food bank

Cash and food donations will be accepted at the entrance to Planet Ice

The Maple Ridge Skating Club is hosting a special winter show for the holidays.

Figure skaters will be performing in support of the Friends In Need Food Bank.

Cash and food donations will be collected at the front entrance of the arena.

As this is a special event, those aged 12 and up need to show a vaccination card to enter and everyone over five need to wear a mask.

The Maple Ridge Skating Club’s Winter Ice Show takes place from 10:30-noon on Dec. 11, at Planet Ice, 23588 105 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

