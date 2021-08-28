Maple Ridge firefighter honoured for 20 years of exemplary service

Barrett exemplifies all the qualities deserving of the medal, says fire chief

A Maple Ridge firefighter was honoured Thursday, for his 20-year exemplary service.

Training officer Kevin Barrett, who started with the Maple Ridge fire department as a volunteer firefighter in March 2000, was awarded with an exemplary service medal, said Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner.

“When we take a look at what the 20-year exemplary award means, it is characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency. Kevin has proven to met all of those requirements over the years of his service,” said Exner.

“Congratulations Training Officer Kevin Barrett on receiving his 20 year Exemplary Service Medal. Kevin’s hard work and commitment to serving the citizens of Maple Ridge and the members of our local are appreciated by all. Congrats Kevin!” said a social media post from the Maple Ridge Firefighters, IAFF 4449.

Noting Barrett’s commitment and work ethics, when the department was transitioning to a partial career-fire department, he was promoted to a full-time firefighter role in 2007. He was later promoted to the training division and was just recently granted a second term extension in the role of a training officer, Exner explained.

