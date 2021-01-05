The Maple Ridge Fire Department is holding a virtual Fill the Boot drive in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (The News files)

The Maple Ridge Fire Department is holding a virtual Fill the Boot drive in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (The News files)

Maple Ridge firefighters asking for help to fill their virtual boot

The goal is $5,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

The Maple Ridge Fire Department has started an online campaign to raise money in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

A Fill the Boot campaign is currently underway and the firefighters are hoping to raise $5,000 for the charity.

In previous years, fire fighters collected money for the campaign by standing in front various local businesses or helping to bag groceries. This year they had to turn to an online fundraising strategy due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“The need for fundraising is still necessary to help Muscular Dystrophy Canada raise money to provide (for) those affected with these debilitating disorders,” said Maple Ridge firefighter Sam McCullough.

Neuromuscular disorders are characterized by a progressive weakening of an individual’s muscles over time, according to the agency’s website. Some neuromuscular disorders are diagnosed during infancy and early childhood while others are detected during adulthood and can prevent a person from being able to perform simple tasks such as playing with their children, feeding themselves, or climbing stairs. Some people can even lose their ability to walk or breath on their own.

The goal of the organization is to, “enhance the lives of those impacted with neuromuscular disorders by continually working to provide ongoing support and resources while relentlessly searching for a cure through well-funded research”.

For someone diagnosed with a neuromuscular disorder, Muscular Dystrophy Canada provides them with support and information, along with their families and employers.

Money raised from the campaign will be used to provide essential equipment to those impacted by a neuromuscular disorder to improve their quality of life. It will also be used to cover medical travel expenses, respite care, and adapted recreation programs through their Community Services Fund, in addition to finding a cure.

McCullough believes that it is necessary that a light be shone on the important work of this organization, especially during “these trying times”.

To make a donation go to filltheboot.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: A different perspective of Kanaka Creek park

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Fire Department is holding a virtual Fill the Boot drive in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (The News files)
Maple Ridge firefighters asking for help to fill their virtual boot

The goal is $5,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

CP’s proposed logistics yard would be in the fields just across the tracks from its intermodal yard in Pitt Meadows. (Google)
Opponents of CP Rail’s logistics yard rally support in Pitt Meadows

Deadline is Jan. 15 for feedback in first public consultation

During a hike with his son, Nick, to upper Kanaka falls, Chris Schindelhauer grabbed this shot. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A different perspective of Kanaka Creek park

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

The process will include a review of all the city’s parks, recreation, arts and cultural facilities.. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows starts process of creating first parks, recreation and culture master plan

Public engagement on 15-year plan is underway

The COVID-19 vaccines are being given to long-term care residents and staff in the Fraser Health Authority. (Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)
Relieved that mom got COVID-19 vaccine in Maple Ridge care home

Residents and staff of Ballie House, where there is an outbreak, got their shots

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

FILE – Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BCTF blasts ‘one size fits all’ school COVID plan, calls for transparency from Henry, Dix

Most students returned from the winter holiday break on Jan. 4

IHIT has charged a 51-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with an altercation at Trinity Western University (TWU) in Langley that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man from Chilliwack. (Langley Advance Times file)
Security guard charged with manslaughter after altercation at Trinity Western University

51-year-old man charged in the death of a 31-year-old man from Chilliwack

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Non-essential travellers will have to quarantine, provide negative COVID test

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

High tide rolls in along Dallas Rd. on New Years Day in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Wind, rain, snowfall warnings posted as storm hammers most of coastal B.C.

Environment Canada says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) is knocked into Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (1) by defenseman Semyon Chistyakov (6) during first second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada to play for world junior hockey gold after pounding Russia 5-0

Canadian goalie Levi records third shutout of tourney in victory

B.C. Hydro studies indicate mobile homes use 50 per cent more electricity than other home type. (File Photo)
Heating costs run high for mobile homes, but BC Hydro offers tips

Most mobile home customers in B.C. are low-income, seniors

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Defence argues over cause of death in Langley child murder trial

A pathologist testified on the cause of death

Most Read