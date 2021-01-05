Maple Ridge firefighters asking for help to fill their virtual boot

The Maple Ridge Fire Department is holding a virtual Fill the Boot drive in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (The News files)

The Maple Ridge Fire Department has started an online campaign to raise money in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

A Fill the Boot campaign is currently underway and the firefighters are hoping to raise $5,000 for the charity.

In previous years, fire fighters collected money for the campaign by standing in front various local businesses or helping to bag groceries. This year they had to turn to an online fundraising strategy due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“The need for fundraising is still necessary to help Muscular Dystrophy Canada raise money to provide (for) those affected with these debilitating disorders,” said Maple Ridge firefighter Sam McCullough.

Neuromuscular disorders are characterized by a progressive weakening of an individual’s muscles over time, according to the agency’s website. Some neuromuscular disorders are diagnosed during infancy and early childhood while others are detected during adulthood and can prevent a person from being able to perform simple tasks such as playing with their children, feeding themselves, or climbing stairs. Some people can even lose their ability to walk or breath on their own.

The goal of the organization is to, “enhance the lives of those impacted with neuromuscular disorders by continually working to provide ongoing support and resources while relentlessly searching for a cure through well-funded research”.

For someone diagnosed with a neuromuscular disorder, Muscular Dystrophy Canada provides them with support and information, along with their families and employers.

Money raised from the campaign will be used to provide essential equipment to those impacted by a neuromuscular disorder to improve their quality of life. It will also be used to cover medical travel expenses, respite care, and adapted recreation programs through their Community Services Fund, in addition to finding a cure.

McCullough believes that it is necessary that a light be shone on the important work of this organization, especially during “these trying times”.

To make a donation go to filltheboot.ca.

