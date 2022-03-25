Maple Ridge firefighters hit the links in June for charity

The second annual Maple Ridge Firefighters Charity Golf Tournament will be taking place June 10. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge firefighters will be putting down their hoses and picking up their golf clubs for one day in June – all for a good cause.

The second annual Maple Ridge Firefighters Charity Golf Tournament will be taking place on June 10, with money raised going to many good community causes, said Nick Virs, assistant fire chief with the Maple Ridge fire department.

Last year’s event raised more than $21,000, and that was when they were restricted in size and capabilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic – with only 80 golfers being able to take part.

This year, Virs is excited to announce their back to full capacity, meaning they are able to have 144 golfers and a full banquet dinner. The Maple Ridge Firefighters Charity Golf Tournament is on the books for Friday, June 10 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club.

“We are hoping to surpass last year’s total,” he said, adding that they are currently looking for event sponsors and supporters.

“We are looking for help from businesses wanting to support us. They can sponsor a hole, donate an item for auction, or come take part in the golf tournament,’ noted Virs.

Money raised from the tournament will support groups like the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society, Friends in Need Food Bank, Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, Muscular Dystrophy Canada, and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

The Maple Ridge Firefighters Charitable Society was formed in 2020, mere months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

Virs noted that although the pandemic put a damper on doing any in-person events, it also gave them a chance to ease into the charitable process. And, he said, their members stepped up by signing up for automatic withdrawals from their pay cheques to put towards the charity.

READ ALSO: B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

ALSO RELATED: Firefighters rescue 38-year-old blind horse in Maple Ridge

“This allowed us to keep supporting these charities with no events going on,” Virs explained.

Anyone who is interested in donating, looking for sponsorship opportunities, or participating can contact Jessie Friesen at jfriesen@mapleridge.ca or Virs at nvirs@mapleridge.ca.

“Our members do an amazing job at volunteering to make these events happen. Due to their hard work, we are able to donate 100 per cent of our proceeds back into the community.”

For more information go to mapleridgefirefighterscharity.ca.

maple ridge