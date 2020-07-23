For the first time in its 27-year-long history Burn Camp did not happen in person. Instead, about 100 young burn survivors and firefighters gathered virtually on July 17, 2020 where it was announced more than $200,000 was raised in support of the annual kids camp. (Nicole Clark/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge firefighters support 27th Burn Camp Kick Off

More than $200,000 has been raised to support kids camp

Maple Ridge firefighters were supporting the 27th annual Burn Camp Kick Off last week, where it was announced more than $200,000 was raised for Burn Camp.

This was the first time in its 27-year-long history that Burn Camp did not take place in person.

But retired Maple Ridge firefighter Dave Harcus, the photographer at Burn Camp, put together a slideshow for all the kids who tuned in for the virtual event on July 17.

About 100 young burn survivors and firefighters came online to celebrate.

“For having to come up with a plan to support campers… I think the committee did a great job,” said Harcus, who retired from Maple Ridge Fire Rescue in October after starting out as a volunteer firefighter in 1991.

Despite COVID-19 cancelling numerous fundraisers including in Maple Ridge, about 29 firefighter Locals and eight young burn survivors announced their donations to Burn Camp.

The kids fundraisers totalled more than $18,000, which included things like lemonade stands to a school-wide fundraiser.

And firefighters from across the province and Yukon raised more than $181,000.

READ MORE: Abbotsford woman grateful for Burn Camp experience

“It’s truly an amazing experience to witness,” Harcus said about capturing moments at the annual camp on camera which was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus also hindered local fundraising efforts.

“This year we probably won’t be able to do the car wash,” Harcus explain.

The annual car wash is where Maple Ridge firefighters fundraise for Burn Camp.

Camp typically welcomes 70 to 80 burn survivors between the ages of six to 18, and more than 60 firefighters and nurse volunteer counsellors.

“The impact counsellors have on kids is amazing,” Harcus said.

He’s hopeful next year’s camp will happen in-person.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Coronavirusfirefightersfundraisermaple ridge

