Maple Ridge florist delivers bouquets to spread cheer at Foundry Ridge Meadows

A Maple Ridge florist participated in Teleflora’s Make Someone Smile Week and delivered over 100 bouquets to the Foundry Ridge Meadows.

Sandra Taylor, owner and operator of Westgate Flower Garden in Maple Ridge, joined Teleflora’s program to deliver the company’s Be Happy bouquets.

Taylor announced through her social media post that she, along with her team had delivered the bouquets as part of the “Make Someone Smile Week” from July 18 to 24.

“My personal message for delivering to this special foundation was to say simply ‘we love you’ from the bottom of my heart. COVID has not been easy for all frontline workers; it’s been a journey of trials and heartbreak and hard work and yet the one ingredient that has held all of us as a community strong is the ‘one love’ we all have shown each other. My heart will always say ‘let love and flowers rule forever and always,’” she wrote.

For Taylor, this was an opportunity to “bring a piece of our sincerest love to people who go above and beyond each and every day as that’s the belief our flower garden is built on.” She also extended her gratitude to Teleflora Canada for providing her shop with the opportunity to do just this and bring it to a bigger level.

A social media post from the Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services said, “Sandra from Westgate Flower Garden and her little elves delivered these beautiful Be Happy bouquets for the young people at Foundry Ridge Meadows during Teleflora’s Make Someone Smile Week. These cheery bouquets are bringing smiles to many faces and we are grateful for Sandra’s big heart and commitment to making a difference for youth in our community.”

Teleflora Canada donated 36 smiley face cups for the bouquets and Taylor’s flower shop donated an extra 108 cups. Roughly 75 children from the community participated in making these bouquets. Taylor conducted online workshops for children in the community where they watched and made their own bouquets. The children were part of Taylor’s monthly online workshops and she thought it would be a great opportunity to involved them in something practical.

They children picked up flowers and cups from the shop’s curbside, took them home to make the bouquets. They then brought the bouquets back to be taken to the foundry.

