Maple Ridge florist hoping to make people smile

Sandra Taylor, owner of Westgate Flower Garden, will be hosting an online class to make flower arrangements to donate to local community groups. (Special to The News)

A group of floral elves will be creating bouquets to put happy faces on those that need it most in the community.

Sandra Taylor, owner and operator of Westgate Flower Garden, is hoping to have more than 75 children take part in Make Someone Smile Week where happy face cups will be filled with bouquets of flowers and then donated to local community groups.

This Friday, Sept. 23, Taylor will be hosting an online class where participants can follow her as they learn how to put their floral arrangements together in a Teleflora Be Happy Bouquet.

Arrangements will then be delivered the following week to Alisa’s Wish Child and Youth Advocacy Centre through Community Services, Foundry Ridge Meadows, and Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation to give to hospital staff.

The week is a humanitarian program put on by Teleflora, an online flower company. It is normally held in July, however, Taylor said, they had to cancel the project at her store because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor ordered 60 of the Teleflora happy face cups, and will be donating all of the flowers and supplies needed to make the bouquets herself.

This is her third year participating in the event. Last year participants created more than 100 arrangements.

“We thought this was a really nice way, not just to bring joy to people that struggle, but also to promote working together again,” explained Taylor.

“I really do love to bring smiles to the hearts of people and for those that work so hard and behind the scenes so many times. I think it’s really special that in a random way people can just, esp the children of the community, can just reach out and give them a gift,” she elaborated.

Teleflora donates thousands of the mugs every year to participating florists and the project has grown to be one of the industry’s leading charitable projects involving growers, wholesalers, and flower shops across the country.

Each year more than 30,000 bouquets are delivered to hospital patients, children in foster care, nursing home residents, Meals on Wheels recipients, first responders, and others who need a smile in Canadian communities.

Taylor noted that although the class is geared for children, adults are invited to participate as well.

“The more the merrier,” she laughed.

Anyone wanting to participate can call 604-460-7230 or message Taylor at facebook.com/westgateflowergarden.

