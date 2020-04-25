Egg cartons are needed by the local food bank, so they can repackage eggs and distribute safely to the clients. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)

Maple Ridge Food bank desperate for clean egg cartons

Donations of cartons, non-perishable food, and even cash are welcome by Friends In Need Food Bank

Donations of cash and non-perishable food are imperative for taking care of the growing number of people needing help from the Friends in Need Food Bank.

But the need right now, is something a little different – and maybe unexpected.

The food bank needs egg cartons – at least 200 of them, as soon as possible, explained executive director Mary Robson.

Since the onslaught of the COVID pandemic, eggs have been in short supply at the local grocery stores. Consequently, the food bank’s traditional source for eggs has fallen through.

Earlier this month, Robson found a new egg suppliers – the only downside, the eggs come in flats, not cartons.

It’s hard to send clients home with eggs, unless they’re in protective cartons, Robson laughed, noting her team has been doing a lot of repackaging.

She put out a call a few weeks ago for egg cartons to help in this repackaging process, and several people – including clients – came to their aid.

“There were so many. People were leaving egg cartons hanging on our door (in plastic bags),” Robson recounted.

However, now – with no changes in sight for egg suppliers – more cartons (that hold a dozen eggs) are needed, she said in putting out a plea for help on Friday.

While egg cartons are on her immediate wishlist, Robson said the food bank still needs cash donations and contributions of non-perishable food items, as well.

The numbers of people in need, and consequently the number of hampers going out, are increasing and only expected to rise further in the coming weeks.

Last year, the food bank was supplying an average of 650 households – in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and on the Katzie First Nation territory – with a month with hampers. That number has risen to 730 households in recent weeks, and Robson predicts the increase is only the tip of the iceberg.

“I think things are just starting to resonate with people right now,” she said, with so many people out of work and starting to scramble financially – after burning through whatever savings they may have had.

As well, the food bank is providing food for a couple thousand meal and snack programs still being offered through the school district, despite COVID.

Financial donations can be made through the Friends In Need Food Bank website. Donations of food can be dropped off at the back door of the Maple Ridge depot, at #8, 22726 Dewdney Trunk Rd., during office hours 7 a.m. to noon, Mondays through Fridays.

The healthier food most needed, according to Robson, is kids snacks, granola bars, small juice boxes, fruit cups, canned fruit and vegetables, Boost and Ensure, canned meats and fish, meals in a tin (chilli, ravioli, stew, baked beans), Kraft Dinner, and Side Kicks.

Non-perishable food can also be dropped off at the donation bins at the front of the Save-On-Foods and Thrifty’s stores. And most local grocers are participating in the $2 food bank donation program available at the tills.

CoronavirusFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sharing hope for… our community

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Food bank desperate for clean egg cartons

Donations of cartons, non-perishable food, and even cash are welcome by Friends In Need Food Bank

LETTER: Cuts to transportation put service worker’s job at risk

It’s too costly to take taxis back and forth to work, and graveshift worker has no other options

Sharing hope for… our community

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents still asked to hang a Hope For… poster in their window

#WereInThisTogether: Whonnock congregation unite to help during COVID

Community encouraged to share their stories exemplifying how we’re all in this together

Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows firefighters: ‘We’re here to help’

Extra COVID-19 protocols and changes keep fire crews safe while working the frontlines

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels

Encampments will be dismantled, with temporary supportive housing in hotels, community centres

Body of missing man found, Chilliwack RCMP confirm

David McCullum, 39, had last contacted his family on Thursday morning

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Most Read