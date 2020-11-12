Maple Ridge food bank gets some much needed help for holiday season

Meadowridge School held a Wall Against Hunger and collected more than 2,620 pounds, (1,188 kgs), of food on Oct. 19. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)

Thousands of pounds of non-perishable food was collected for the local food bank thanks to a month-long drive by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

Throughout October around 60 businesses in the downtown core collected non-perishable food and cash for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

By Nov. 2, approximately 2,157 pounds, (978 kilograms), of food and $330 in cash donations had been collected.

Local schools have started collecting food again, which is great news for the food bank, since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of all spring and summer drives, said executive director Mary Robson.

Firefighters For Families, a fundraising event put on by the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Fire Departments, has also been cancelled because of the pandemic, as well as the annual CP Holiday Train, added Robson.

Students at Yennadon Elementary held a Halloween food drive and collected 3,040 pounds, (1,379 kgs), of food, including 720 pounds, (327 kgs) from Big Guns Roofing.

Last year local schools collected more than 11,800 pounds, (5,352 kgs), between Halloween and Christmas, noted Robson.

“We hope to see that again this year,” Robson said.

The annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive was the first major drive this year for the charity. It collected a record-setting 15,000 pounds, (6,800 kilograms), of non-perishable food items.

For the holiday season the DTMRBIA will be producing GLOW souvenir mugs that will be available for sale at participating businesses downtown. Mugs will be $10 each with all proceeds to be donated to the food bank.

A full list of participating businesses will be available within the next few weeks on the association’s website and social media pages.

For more information go to DowntownMapleRidge.ca.

