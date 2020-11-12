Maple Ridge food bank gets some much needed help for holiday season

Downtown Maple Ridge BIA October food drive collects more than 2,000 pounds

Meadowridge School held a Wall Against Hunger and collected more than 2,620 pounds, (1,188 kgs), of food on Oct. 19. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)

Meadowridge School held a Wall Against Hunger and collected more than 2,620 pounds, (1,188 kgs), of food on Oct. 19. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)

Thousands of pounds of non-perishable food was collected for the local food bank thanks to a month-long drive by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

Throughout October around 60 businesses in the downtown core collected non-perishable food and cash for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

READ MORE: Thanksgiving food drive the first this year for Maple Ridge food bank

By Nov. 2, approximately 2,157 pounds, (978 kilograms), of food and $330 in cash donations had been collected.

Local schools have started collecting food again, which is great news for the food bank, since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of all spring and summer drives, said executive director Mary Robson.

Firefighters For Families, a fundraising event put on by the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Fire Departments, has also been cancelled because of the pandemic, as well as the annual CP Holiday Train, added Robson.

Meadowridge School held a Wall Against Hunger and collected more than 2,620 pounds, (1,188 kgs), of food on Oct. 19.

Students at Yennadon Elementary held a Halloween food drive and collected 3,040 pounds, (1,379 kgs), of food, including 720 pounds, (327 kgs) from Big Guns Roofing.

Last year local schools collected more than 11,800 pounds, (5,352 kgs), between Halloween and Christmas, noted Robson.

“We hope to see that again this year,” Robson said.

READ MORE: Thanksgiving food drive nets new record for Maple Ridge food bank

The annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive was the first major drive this year for the charity. It collected a record-setting 15,000 pounds, (6,800 kilograms), of non-perishable food items.

For the holiday season the DTMRBIA will be producing GLOW souvenir mugs that will be available for sale at participating businesses downtown. Mugs will be $10 each with all proceeds to be donated to the food bank.

A full list of participating businesses will be available within the next few weeks on the association’s website and social media pages.

For more information go to DowntownMapleRidge.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food Bankmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Meadowridge School held a Wall Against Hunger and collected more than 2,620 pounds, (1,188 kgs), of food on Oct. 19. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)

Meadowridge School held a Wall Against Hunger and collected more than 2,620 pounds, (1,188 kgs), of food on Oct. 19. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)

Meadowridge School held a Wall Against Hunger and collected more than 2,620 pounds, (1,188 kgs), of food on Oct. 19. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)

Meadowridge School held a Wall Against Hunger and collected more than 2,620 pounds, (1,188 kgs), of food on Oct. 19. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)

Previous story
Boxes still available to fill for Ridge Meadows Operation Christmas Child

Just Posted

Meadowridge School held a Wall Against Hunger and collected more than 2,620 pounds, (1,188 kgs), of food on Oct. 19. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge food bank gets some much needed help for holiday season

Downtown Maple Ridge BIA October food drive collects more than 2,000 pounds

L to R: Insp. Wendy Mehat, Supt. Jennifer Hyland, and Insp. Allison Good make up the Ridge Meadows senior leadership team. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/ Twitter)
Ridge Meadows Mounties fields all-female leadership team

Local top cop says they rose through ranks despite being female in traditionally male environment

A girl in Costa Rica holds her Operation Christmas Child shoebox in a reusable bag made by inmates at Surrey Pretrial Services Centre. (Barb Gustafson/Special to The News)
Boxes still available to fill for Ridge Meadows Operation Christmas Child

Drop-off for Operation Christmas Child will take place Nov. 16-22

Nicholas Williamson Sr. and Nicholas Garnett Williamson Jr, during the Second World War (circa 1940). (Special to The News)
REMEMBRANCE: Williamson men were not ‘too old’ to help in wartime

‘Remembering in place,’ Maple Ridge woman pays tribute to three generations who served

Pitt Meadows actress Mia Bella Shewchuk, 11, won two Joeys at the national awards gala on Saturday. (Alaina Zecchini/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows actress receives national recognition

Mia Bella Shewchuk won two Joey Awards at the 8th annual gala

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. Dr. Charlotte Waddell, a specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry, says she’s expecting to see increases in the number of kids experiencing anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and other behavioural challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

Long-term studies and data are needed to assess exactly how the pandemic is affecting kids’ development

sdf
Six thoroughbred horses seized from Mission property in BC SPCA animal-cruelty investigation

Horses suffering from malnutrition, dental issues, parasites, skin issues, hoof injuries

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau executive director Chris Bayliss was surrounded by toys Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the 37th annual Kruise for Kids toy drive and fundraiser held at the Langley Events Centre for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
‘Sense of desperation’: Christmas bureaus anticipating spike in need this year

Bureau pushing for teen toys, but says all support is welcome

Langley RCMP are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from a 7-Eleven and then returned them for cash. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Suspected Lower Mainland school thief uses parent teacher night as cover

Langley RCMP are also looking for leads in two other cases

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Photos taken by staff at Langley Seniors Village show admirers of handmade cards created by R.E. Mountain Secondary students and other volunteers for local seniors who are isolated due to pandemic restrictions. (Alice He/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Kids send handmade cards to Lower Mainland care home

R.E. Mountain students, among other volunteers, join Handmade Cards Project

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

Most Read