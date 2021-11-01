Maple Ridge food bank to benenfit from spooky display

John McKeown will be donating $350 plus hundreds of pounds of non-perishable food

John McKeown, right, and his friend Darrin Lambert, decorated the front of his house with all sorts of scary characters to raise food and money donations for the Friends In Need Food Bank. (The News files)

A Maple Ridge man has raised hundreds of dollars and pounds of food for the local food bank with his Halloween display.

John McKeown raised $175, that he will be matching to donate a total of $350 to the Friends In Need Food Bank – in addition to at least two hundred pounds in non-perishable food donations.

“It was a huge success,” McKeown said.

Hundreds of people came out on Halloween night, he added.

“I would say we had probably about 100 kids and then just families and parents and people coming by just to see the display, probably another 100 people.”

McKeown, along with his friend Darrin Lambert, decorated the front lawn of his house with skeletons of all sorts – human and those of the arachnid kind.

His front door was surrounded by famous characters from horror cult-classics including Michael Myers from the Halloween series of horror flicks, Sam from the movie Trick’r Treat, Billy the puppet that rides the tricycle in Saw, and Regan from the classic film The Exorcist.

McKeown has been decorating his house for Halloween for more than 20 years now and tries to change it up all the time.

Next year he is planning to add more to the display.

“It is an addiction,” he admitted. He had people come from as far away as Chilliwack to see it.

“It’s always so rewarding to see the look on people’s faces and everybody commenting on how much the like it,” said McKeown.

