Cheryl Power is a resident forester with the Malcolm Knapp Research Forest in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge forester receives prestigious award

Cheryl Power was presented with the Distinguished Forest Professional award

A resident forester with the Malcolm Knapp Research Forest in Maple Ridge has won a prestigious award.

Cheryl Power was presented with the Distinguished Forest Professional award by the Association of BC Forest Professionals at its annual forestry conference in Nanaimo last week.

The Distinguished Forest Professional award recognizes forest professionals for outstanding contribution to the forestry profession and for furthering the principles of the Association of BC Forest Professionals.

“The nominations for Cheryl spoke at length about her influence and promotion of forestry through her work at UBC’s Malcolm Knapp Research Forest,” said ABCFP president Trevor Swan.

“This recognition of Cheryl by her peers for extended excellence over the course of a career is both humbling and meaningful to forest professionals responsible for caring for one of BC’s most treasured resources,” he added.

For 30 years, Power has been a leader in UBC forestry field schools and a role model for young people who want to make a difference in the management of natural resources. As resident forester and assistant manager at the UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Forest, Power has influenced thousands of visitors who came from around the world to learn about B.C.’s forests and forest practices, said a news release by the ABCFP.

She has dedicated herself to the profession and to the furtherance of knowledge about forestry. She has been actively involved in the training of thousands of new professional foresters and has extended scientific knowledge about forestry to countless members of the public.

Power was one of five professional foresters who was honoured with the award.

The other winners were: Dave Bedford, RPF, founder of DWB Consulting Services; John Drew, RPF, founder of Forsite Consultants; Diane Nicholls, RPF, BC’s chief forester; and Kathryn Willis, consulting forester with Strategic Natural Resource Consultants in Campbell River.

 

