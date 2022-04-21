Maple Ridge Garden Club’s plant sale is back

A huge variety of plants will be for sale

Maple Ridge Garden Club’s Annual Plant and Bake Sale will be on Saturday, April 30. (Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Garden Club is bringing back their Annual Plant and Garden Sale.

For the last two years the sale was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the sale will be held at Golden Ears Cheesecrafters in Maple Ridge, in a big tent at the back of the store.

Club member Colleen McParland promises there will be a great selection of plants and baked goods.

Parking will be aplenty as well.

Maple Ridge Garden Club was established in 1948, when a small group of gardeners got together to participate in the education and beautification of the community.

According to a past article in The News by Sheila Nickols, one of the priorities was to produce impressive flowers, vegetables and fruit to dazzle the judges in our fall fair.

The club’s in-person monthly meetings are also being held once again featuring speakers on any number of horticultural topics.

Meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. at Fraserview Village Hall, at 22610 116th Ave, Maple Ridge.

The plant sale is always well attended, assured McParland, and plants sell out quickly.

“The community has been asking us for months if we are finally having our plant sale,” she said.

It’s always a flurry of activity, added McParland.

The Maple Ridge Garden Club’s Annual Plant and Bake Sale takes place from 10-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Golden Ears Cheesecrafters, 22270 128 Ave. Maple Ridge.

READ ALSO: Gardeners share their experiences

ALSO: New gardening group in Maple Ridge to help with local food security

For more information about the club go to mrgardenclub.wixsite.com/mapleridgegardenclub.

maple ridge