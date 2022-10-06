Maple Ridge garden wins $5,000 in nationwide contest

Norah Theilade, a volunteer at the Intergenerational Garden, with Dylan Meunier, Natasha Oaknan and Madisyn Bolognese, Grade 3 students at Eric Langton elementary. (The News files)

A community garden that was almost forced to close down only a couple of years ago has won a national contest netting the garden a total of $5,000.

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network’s Intergenerational Garden won the Scott’s Gro for Good Social Media contest, a contest put on by Scotts Canada Ltd. to support green space solutions that improve communities across Canada.

Initially the garden was one of six $2,500 grant recipients nationwide that went to projects and organizations to help them to continue to develop sustainable gardens and greenspaces in their communities.

Those six were then entered into the social media contest where voters simply had to like, share, or comment on a video that the group shared online, for an additional $2,500 grant.

Voting ended Tuesday, Oct. 4, and the Maple Ridge garden’s video took top spot.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to view the video, like it, comment, and share. Your support means the world to us and is a true testament to how the community values our ‘little bubble of life’,” said Heather Treleaven, executive director of the senior’s network.

Treleaven thanked a number of people for their contest win. Most notably she thanked garden volunteer Sue Ashworth for creating the winning video, along with her own husband Ian, who did the editing.

“Also, a big thank you to our cast members, Margaret Spratt, Adain and Xavier. Finally, thank you to our garden volunteers who show up every day to grow with the students of Eric Langton Elementary and St. Patrick’s Elementary Schools,” she said.

This Saturday Oct. 15, and next Saturday, Oct. 22, members of the Alouette Men’s Shed and volunteers from the Rotary Club of Haney will be refurbishing and rebuilding many of the garden beds at the site with wood donated by the Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears and hardware donated by Haney Builders.

Work will take place from 9-2 p.m. each day.

They are looking for volunteers to land a hand for an hour or two to help keep their garden growing. No children allowed as it will be a construction site.

The Intergenerational Garden is located at 22527 121 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

Anyone interested can email seniorsnetworkmpk@gmail.com or call 604-786-7404.

gardeningmaple ridgeSeniors