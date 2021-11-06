Maple Ridge gets medieval on Saturday

Event will recreate competitions and events from the Middle Ages

The Society for Creative Anachronism, seen here staging fights at the Haney Farmer’s Market in Memorial Peace Park, will host medieval competitions at the Albion Fairgrounds on Saturday. (The News files)

There will be a medieval event in Maple Ridge this Saturday.

The event will be held at the Albion Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the day will feature swordplay, an archery competition, thrown weapons tournament and more.

The event is hosted by a the Principality of Tir Righ, which is a branch of the Society for Creative Anachronism – an international not-for-profit organization which recreates the Middle Ages in its pastimes, dress and crafts. The event is called the Tir Righ November Coronet.

The coronet tournament features hand to hand combat. Thrown weapons will see competitors showing their skill with knives, axes and spears, and there will be target archery.

There will be COVID screening, and proof of full vaccination required to attend.

