Julia Chiasson, 19. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge girl to represent at War Amps seminar

Julia Chiasson, 19, to be a junior counsellor coordinator

A Maple Ridge girl has been chosen to be a junior counsellor coordinator at the upcoming War Amps 2020 B.C. Child Amputee Seminar.

Julia Chiasson, 19, was born a partial left hand amputee.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge teen a child amputee role model

Chiasson regularly attends seminars to see the latest developments in artificial limbs and attends informative sessions on dealing with amputation.

As a junior counsellor coordinator, Chiasson will oversee a team of older Champs who act as role models and offer advice to younger Champs.

The theme of the seminar is ‘Magical Moments’ and is inspired by the life-changing experiences Champs have at a seminar which include meeting others just like them, learning to accept their amputations and developing a positive outlook on their futures.

The War Amps 2020 B.C. Child Amputee Seminar takes place from Mar. 13 to 15 in Victoria.

The War Amps Child amputee program offers comprehensive services to Canadian child amputees and their families also provides financial assistance towards the cost of everyday artificial limbs and recreational devices for fitness, sports and music.

The War Amps is a registered charitable organization funded by donations to the Key Tag service.

• For more information, go to waramps.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seniors invited to film screening and future planning presentation

Just Posted

Maple Ridge girl to represent at War Amps seminar

Julia Chiasson, 19, to be a junior counsellor coordinator

No public health risk: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district on COVID-19 fears

Provincial health officer says communities and schools exposed will not be identified

Police searching for missing Maple Ridge boy

Daniel Gagnon, 12, has been missing since Feb. 23

Lift each other up, theme of Pink Shirt Day

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services don pink shirts

Pitt Meadows annual report wins again

Award given for fifth straight year

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen denounced the vandalism

B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

‘There is no financial incentive right now to be a good operator’ - Isobel Mackenzie

Man wanted on six warrants allegedly assaults cop, sparking chase across Lower Mainland

Police from multiple agencies worked to stop the vehicle

Cypress Mountain offers free lift tickets March 13 in honour of snowboarding pioneer

Jake Burton Carpenter invented the sport of snowboarding

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

Most Read