Maple Ridge girl to represent at War Amps seminar

A Maple Ridge girl has been chosen to be a junior counsellor coordinator at the upcoming War Amps 2020 B.C. Child Amputee Seminar.

Julia Chiasson, 19, was born a partial left hand amputee.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge teen a child amputee role model

Chiasson regularly attends seminars to see the latest developments in artificial limbs and attends informative sessions on dealing with amputation.

As a junior counsellor coordinator, Chiasson will oversee a team of older Champs who act as role models and offer advice to younger Champs.

The theme of the seminar is ‘Magical Moments’ and is inspired by the life-changing experiences Champs have at a seminar which include meeting others just like them, learning to accept their amputations and developing a positive outlook on their futures.

The War Amps 2020 B.C. Child Amputee Seminar takes place from Mar. 13 to 15 in Victoria.

The War Amps Child amputee program offers comprehensive services to Canadian child amputees and their families also provides financial assistance towards the cost of everyday artificial limbs and recreational devices for fitness, sports and music.

The War Amps is a registered charitable organization funded by donations to the Key Tag service.

• For more information, go to waramps.ca.

