Maple Ridge Grade 3er asks Santa for a cool million dollars

Several letters promise cookies, and suggest that Santa get some rest after travelling the world in a day. (Special to The News)Several letters promise cookies, and suggest that Santa get some rest after travelling the world in a day. (Special to The News)
In keeping with a local holiday traditions, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News invited a number of local elementary schools to participate in our annual Christmas greetings.

We invited the classes to submit letters to Santa, as well as artwork.

The attached letters are from children in Liesa Maxwell’s Grade 3 class at Golden Ears Elementary – watch for some more of their art on Christmas Day.

Thanks to all who participated this year.

Merry Christmas to all.

