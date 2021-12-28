Maple Ridge group bakes 600 cookies for isolated seniors

Two cookies packed with every turkey dinner prepared by the Salvation Army

Eileen Dwillies helped bake 600 cookies for isolated seniors this Christmas. (Special to The News)

Eileen Dwillies helped bake 600 cookies for isolated seniors this Christmas. (Special to The News)

Seniors in need across the community will be getting homemade cookies with their Christmas dinner.

Thanks to the efforts of Eileen Dwillies, board member of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network, and members of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority along with a couple more friends, 600 cookies were baked for the dinners which are to be delivered to isolated seniors in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The group baked 600 cookies because there were 300 dinners going out to seniors and they wanted to put two cookies with each, explained Dwillies.

“There were 12 of us, so we managed,” Dwillies chuckled.

There were different cookies made and, of course, everybody had different cookie cutters, noted Dwillies.

Some people baked cookies with little bits of cranberry in the dough or decorated them with icing and sprinkles.

“So the all looked very festive,” said Dwillies.

READ MORE: Christmas will be coming to seniors in need across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

ALSO: Seniors not forgotten this Easter

The bulk of the cookies were shortbread and sugar cookies.

The cookies were being assembled into gift bags by members of the Meadow Ridge Rotary Club to be delivered to seniors on Christmas Eve along with a hot turkey dinner prepared by the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, said Heather Treleaven with the Seniors Network.

Dwillies described baking the cookies as hectic, but she said, she had fun.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
SHARE: Recent flood reflects in waves of Alouette Lake

Just Posted

Eileen Dwillies helped bake 600 cookies for isolated seniors this Christmas. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge group bakes 600 cookies for isolated seniors

Several community partners and organizations set up at an August event to raise awareness over the opioid crisis. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident argues community needs better overdose amenities

Earlier this month, during a visit to Golden Ears Provincial Park, Gary Joseph captured this picture – from his vantage point on south beach – of flooding and how high the waters were in Alouette Lake. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Recent flood reflects in waves of Alouette Lake

Parts of B.C. are set to see even more snowfall Wednesday (Dec. 29). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Snowfall warning issued for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland