Maple Ridge group bakes 600 cookies for isolated seniors

Eileen Dwillies helped bake 600 cookies for isolated seniors this Christmas. (Special to The News)

Two cookies packed with every turkey dinner prepared by the Salvation Army

Seniors in need across the community will be getting homemade cookies with their Christmas dinner.

Thanks to the efforts of Eileen Dwillies, board member of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network, and members of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority along with a couple more friends, 600 cookies were baked for the dinners which are to be delivered to isolated seniors in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The group baked 600 cookies because there were 300 dinners going out to seniors and they wanted to put two cookies with each, explained Dwillies.

“There were 12 of us, so we managed,” Dwillies chuckled.

There were different cookies made and, of course, everybody had different cookie cutters, noted Dwillies.

Some people baked cookies with little bits of cranberry in the dough or decorated them with icing and sprinkles.

“So the all looked very festive,” said Dwillies.

The bulk of the cookies were shortbread and sugar cookies.

The cookies were being assembled into gift bags by members of the Meadow Ridge Rotary Club to be delivered to seniors on Christmas Eve along with a hot turkey dinner prepared by the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, said Heather Treleaven with the Seniors Network.

Dwillies described baking the cookies as hectic, but she said, she had fun.

