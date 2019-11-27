A herring sale to benefit B.C. Children’s Hospital will be taking place this Saturday at Bruce’s Country Market. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge herring sale helping children with cancer

Sale started in Steveston, now at Bruce’s Country Market

A Steveston ritual that raises money for children with cancer is coming to Maple Ridge.

Fishermen Helping Kids with Cancer is an annual herring sale that has been taking place in Steveston since 2011.

A herring sale will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, in the front parking lot at Bruce’s Country Market, 23963 Lougheed Hwy. in Maple Ridge, starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until the fish run out.

The idea for the fundraiser was sparked by the three-year battle a B.C. fisherman’s daughter had with cancer.

She helped in the planning of the event, but died at the age of 17, just a few days before the inaugural sale.

RELATED: B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Organizers consult with doctors and oncology staff at B.C. Children’s Hospital to find out which programs, activities and items are most needed.

The goal of the fundraiser is to improve the quality of life for children with cancer.

To date, Fishermen Helping Kids with Cancer has raised more than $650,000 for children being treated for cancer at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The commercial fishing industry pays all the expenses of the sale so that 100 per cent of the money made on sales goes directly to purchasing toys, snacks, musical instruments, computers, presents for Christmas and items for the Teen Group for Kids with Cancer.

Money may also go towards maintaining the video game, book and movie libraries at the hospital, welcome kits for newly diagnosed patients and other items or activities normally outside of the hospital budget.

Bruce’s Country Market is owned by the McEachern family, who are commercial fishermen.

Tammy Radom, with Bruce’s Market, said they were asked by representatives of Fishermen Helping Kids with Cancer to expand the herring sale to their site in Maple Ridge and that they are “glad and honoured to help.”

She said that although supply is not set up yet, she expects to have several thousand pounds of herring for sale at $15 for 20 pounds.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

