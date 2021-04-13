Students in Garibaldi secondary’s music program rehearse for Swing into Spring. (Special to The News)

Students in Garibaldi secondary’s music program rehearse for Swing into Spring. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge high school adding a spring to their step

Swing into Spring concert to raise money for the Garibaldi secondary’s music program

Music students at Garibaldi secondary are getting their swing on in preparation for an upcoming virtual fundraising concert.

Swing into Spring will feature the senior jazz band, vocal jazz band, intermediate concert band, junior jazz band, and Grade 10 band, who will be performing hits like: I Got Rhythm, Calle Caliente, Honk, Sentimental Journey, Fly Me to the Moon, Chameleon, Splanky, Orinoco, Evil Ways, Mood Indigo, Tequila, Tuxedo Junction, and Fat Burger.

There will also be a few surprise guests.

The concert, explained Rachel Kumar with Garibaldi secondary’s Music Parent Committee, will be raising money for activities to enhance the students’ musical experience, and will showcase the songs they’ve been working on during the school year.

READ MORE: Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

“This is the first attempt at this particular event. It currently replaces our successful Dessert and Dance event that couldn’t be held because of the pandemic,” said Kumar, adding prior to the pandemic, fundraisers like this would help fund retreats, exchanges, and other field trips.

In addition to the concert, there will be a silent auction featuring: an It’s About Wine gift certificate worth $150; a wine basket worth $100; a Cuisinart popcorn maker with candy, bucket and kernels worth $100; beauty products basket worth $100; an original painting print of Gord Downie including authentication certificate signed by local artist Olivia De Almeida worth $375; tea products worth $50; and assorted musical art.

READ MORE: Garibaldi students present music marathon downtown Maple Ridge

The music department has also partnered with the high school’s Notre Bistro to offer a gourmet five star, three course meal prepared under the direction of Chef Brent McGimpsey. Dinner orders had to be in by April 8.

Performances this year have been difficult with the current health restrictions, added Kumar, who is also hoping the concert brings some much needed light-hearted fun to the community who can participate from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

Swing into Spring takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16.

Tickets are $22.23 each and can be purchased on Eventbrite. A link will be emailed prior to the concert’s start time.

Each ticket includes general admission to the live-stream concert and will be on sale until noon on April 16.

The silent auction will run until May 4 and is available at 32auctions.com/swingintospring.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeMusicSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Popular Maple Ridge summer destination vandalized

Just Posted

Ken Dockendorf is rallying opposition to the changes to high school sports governance. (The News files)
Maple Ridge coaches oppose changes to high school sports governance

Vote coming on May 1 could change varsity sports across B.C.

Students in Garibaldi secondary’s music program rehearse for Swing into Spring. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge high school adding a spring to their step

Swing into Spring concert to raise money for the Garibaldi secondary’s music program

In a 2019 photograph, Yin Yin Din held a picture of her brother Kyaw Naing Din, 54, and her late father Hla Din who passed away in 2014, during a trip to Victoria. (The News files)
Family of Maple Ridge man killed by cop appeals to Attorney General for help

The Din family want B.C. Attorney General David Eby to forward their case to Crown

Maple Ridge's Doug Ubell caught some photographs recently that he was anxious to share, one taken while on the Trans-Canada Trail looking southwest towards the Pitt River Bridge, and another from on Golden Ears Bridge. (Special to The News)
Traffic on Golden Ears Bridge returning to pre-pandemic levels

Commuters from Langley, Pitt Meadows, and Maple Ridge still driving more, taking transit less

A sign to students outside Pitt Meadows secondary. The school is not currently listed by Fraser Health as having COVID-19 exposures. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Four more Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19

Cases at three public schools and Maple Ridge Christian

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May

Restaurant association says patio rules to be clarified

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still ‘on the table’: Horgan

John Horgan says travel restrictions will be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet

Protesters occupied a road leading to Fairy Creek Watershed near Port Renfrew. (Submitted photo)
B.C. First Nation says logging activist interference not welcome at Fairy Creek

Vancouver Island’s Pacheedaht concerned about increasing polarization over forestry activities

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Of 46 arrests made between March 16 and 19 at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, 27 suspected shoplifters are now facing charges. (Twitter/Burnaby RCMP)
RCMP arrest 46 people in 4 days during Metrotown shoplifting crackdown

$4,800 in stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to businesses inside of the mall

Kao Macaulay has been charged in relation to a home break-in on March 30 in Abbotsford in which five kittens were stolen. (Facebook photo)
‘Prolific offender’ charged with theft of 5 newborn kittens in Abbotsford

Kao Macaulay, 23, is accused of breaking into home on March 30

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions (Screen shot)
Minister of mental health tells Surrey audience COVID-19 ‘has made everything worse’

More than 23,000 people in B.C. are receiving medication to treat opioid addiction

Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)
VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote B.C. logging road

Greg Clarke was driving home on the Holberg Road April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

Most Read