Maple Ridge high school adding a spring to their step

Swing into Spring concert to raise money for the Garibaldi secondary’s music program

Students in Garibaldi secondary’s music program rehearse for Swing into Spring. (Special to The News)

Music students at Garibaldi secondary are getting their swing on in preparation for an upcoming virtual fundraising concert.

Swing into Spring will feature the senior jazz band, vocal jazz band, intermediate concert band, junior jazz band, and Grade 10 band, who will be performing hits like: I Got Rhythm, Calle Caliente, Honk, Sentimental Journey, Fly Me to the Moon, Chameleon, Splanky, Orinoco, Evil Ways, Mood Indigo, Tequila, Tuxedo Junction, and Fat Burger.

There will also be a few surprise guests.

The concert, explained Rachel Kumar with Garibaldi secondary’s Music Parent Committee, will be raising money for activities to enhance the students’ musical experience, and will showcase the songs they’ve been working on during the school year.

“This is the first attempt at this particular event. It currently replaces our successful Dessert and Dance event that couldn’t be held because of the pandemic,” said Kumar, adding prior to the pandemic, fundraisers like this would help fund retreats, exchanges, and other field trips.

In addition to the concert, there will be a silent auction featuring: an It’s About Wine gift certificate worth $150; a wine basket worth $100; a Cuisinart popcorn maker with candy, bucket and kernels worth $100; beauty products basket worth $100; an original painting print of Gord Downie including authentication certificate signed by local artist Olivia De Almeida worth $375; tea products worth $50; and assorted musical art.

The music department has also partnered with the high school’s Notre Bistro to offer a gourmet five star, three course meal prepared under the direction of Chef Brent McGimpsey. Dinner orders had to be in by April 8.

Performances this year have been difficult with the current health restrictions, added Kumar, who is also hoping the concert brings some much needed light-hearted fun to the community who can participate from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

Swing into Spring takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16.

Tickets are $22.23 each and can be purchased on Eventbrite. A link will be emailed prior to the concert’s start time.

Each ticket includes general admission to the live-stream concert and will be on sale until noon on April 16.

The silent auction will run until May 4 and is available at 32auctions.com/swingintospring.

