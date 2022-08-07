Maple Ridge high school’s class of ’61 gather for 61st reunion

Maple Ridge Secondary’s class of 1961 met a year later than planned for their 60th reunion. Instead, a few dozen celebrated 61 years since they graduated at a picnic in Maple Ridge Park on Aug. 3. (Special to The News) Maple Ridge Secondary’s class of 1961 met a year later than planned for their 60th reunion. Instead, a few dozen celebrated 61 years since they graduated at a picnic in Maple Ridge Park on Aug. 3. (Special to The News) Maple Ridge Secondary’s class of 1961 met a year later than planned for their 60th reunion. Instead, a few dozen celebrated 61 years since they graduated at a picnic in Maple Ridge Park on Aug. 3. (Special to The News) Maple Ridge Secondary’s class of 1961 met a year later than planned for their 60th reunion. Instead, a few dozen celebrated 61 years since they graduated at a picnic in Maple Ridge Park on Aug. 3. (Special to The News) Maple Ridge Secondary’s class of 1961 met a year later than planned for their 60th reunion. Instead, a few dozen celebrated 61 years since they graduated at a picnic in Maple Ridge Park on Aug. 3. (Special to The News)

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, 28 people attended Maple Ridge Secondary’s class of 1961 reunion, after COVID forced the group to miss their milestone 60-year reunion.

The event took place at Maple Ridge Park and featured two separate wedding anniversaries, a picnic lunch, and general meet-and-greet activities.

Pat Page and Norm Vander Wyk celebrated their 60th anniversary, while Marilyn Oro and Ben Holland celebrated their 59th anniversary.

Compared to the 2019 reunion, which featured 52 graduates and was the last class event before the pandemic forced the group to take a three-year break, this reunion had nearly half the attendance.

Despite the significant dip in numbers, the organizer of these events, Sylvia Behnish, still plans on not only continuing future events, but actually hosting them more often.

“Prior to our 2019 get together, we’ve generally had reunions at ten-year intervals,” she said.

“But we are hoping to have another get together in two or three years.”

RELATED: Classic cars wanted for Maple Ridge school’s dry grad fundraiser

ALSO: Maple Ridge High Nobel winning economist dies, 88

.

Educationmaple ridge