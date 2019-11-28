Julie Macmillan is trying to raise $5,000 for J&M Acres Horse Rescue to take feed the animals over the winter months. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge Horse rescue needs feed for winter months

Rescue at max, trying to raise $5,000 to feed eight horses

Julie Macmillan hates the fall.

Only because it is at this time of year that the owner and operator of J&M Acres Horse Rescue finds herself with more horses to save than she has room for.

Macmillan’s small rescue operation is only able to take on eight horses at a time and, heading into winter, she finds herself at capacity with demand to take in more.

RELATED: Horse rescued at Maple Ridge horse rescue sanctuary

During the warmer months, horses are usually out to pasture. But when it gets cold, it can cost a couple hundred dollars to feed a single horse each month.

Some people find themselves struggling to afford the extra money and so they leave their horses with her.

Macmillan also rescues horses from two local auctions and says many are destined to be slaughtered unless rescues step in.

She runs the rescue operation with her husband, but they both have full-time jobs.

Besides food, there are maintenance costs.

So she has set up a Gofundme page to raise $5,000 to help feed the horses.

RELATED: Maple Ridge residents surprised by flooding

So far this year, Macmillan estimates she has helped around 40 horses and, currently, five up for adoption.

Since she started the rescue 24 years ago, she has saved more than 1,000 horses.

Macmillan started a drill team with another Lower Mainland rescue, Hayburner Haven Farm in Langley, and they will be in the Christmas Parade on Dec. 7.

• Paypal or e-transfer donations can be made to donations@jmacresrescue.com or on the GoFundMe page.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

