Registered dietitian Vesanto Melina is an author and speaker. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge hosts virtual plant-based eating discussion

Registered dietitian Vesanto Melina discusses pros of vegetarian diet

A renowned authority on a plant-based diet will be speaking at an online public event next week.

Author and registered dietitian Vesanto Melina will be speaking Tuesday, Aug. 18.

This is thanks to Vancouver Foundation and City of Maple Ridge’s responsive neighbourhoods small grants program, explained Kirk Grayson of the Maple Ridge Climate Hub.

“Many people today are thinking about eating less meat and increasing their intake of fruits and vegetables,” she said.

“Their reasons vary, from wanting to decrease their risk of chronic disease, to an aversion for the inhumane conditions animals raised for meat can be subjected to. One of the main reasons for the move these days is a growing awareness of the high level of greenhouse gas emissions the cattle industry in particular is responsible for.”

But adopting a more plant-based diet can be tricky.

RELATED – GOING GREEN: Amicable separation could net $3,000 to $6,000 profit

How do people ensure they’re getting all the nutrients humans need to thrive?

For anyone with these questions, this upcoming online and COVID-safe presentation from internationally know speaker will provide the answers, said Grayson.

Melina is co-author of books that have won awards in the U.S. and Canada, have received star ratings by the American Library Association as “the go-to books” on plant-based nutrition, and are now translated into 14 languages.

Her books include Becoming Vegan: Comprehensive and Express Editions and The Kick Diabetes Cookbook (with dietitian Brenda Davis).

Melina has taught nutrition at the University of British Columbia and at Seattle’s Bastyr University, is a government consultant, and is lead author of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics current position paper on vegetarian diets.

More about Melina is available on her websites: Nutrispeak, Becoming Vegan, and Kick Diabetes.

How to attend

Anyone wanting to hear Melina speak can register online at Eventbrite or on the Maple Ridge Climate Hub Facebook page or Maple Meadows Green Drinks Facebook page to receive the access code for the event.

RELATED: Maple Ridge council takes aim at new GHG targets

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeVegan and Vegetarian

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Just Posted

ALONG THE FRASER: Fish ladder for Alouette dam would boost threatened wild sockeye

In action for more than a century can no longer be ignored: environmentalist

Maple Ridge hosts virtual plant-based eating discussion

Registered dietitian Vesanto Melina discusses pros of vegetarian diet

LETTER: Pitt Meadows woman tired of speeders on Bonson

Speed bumps or increased enforcement are needed to curtail racers through a park zone

LETTER: Lock cats and small dogs away from wily coyotes

If you have a letter you’d like to submit, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com.

LETTER: Priority should be given to locals accessing Golden Ears park

Maple Ridge residents should be able to reserve new day passes ahead of out-of-towners: one local

QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

In what has been described as a post-truth era, how much do you know about truth and lies?

Fraser Valley Bandits fall to Edmonton in CEBL final

Bandits lose 90-73 to Stingers in Sunday’s Summer Series final

It’s been a year since a Langley teen died from a suspected overdose and his family is still waiting for charges

Carson Crimeni’s final moments were broadcast on social media

Simon Cowell breaks his back falling from electric bike

Incident happened at his home in California

VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Gurdeep Pandher spreads joy through dance, forms cross-cultural connections amid pandemic

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

Fraser Valley Bandits advance to CEBL Championship Game

Bandits post comeback 76-75 win over Hamilton Honey Badgers in Saturday’s semifinal

IHIT on scene of suspicious early-morning fire on rural Mission property

Entrance to Gunn Avenue property cordoned off while investigation takes place, updates coming

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Most Read