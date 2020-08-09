Maple Ridge hosts virtual plant-based eating discussion

Registered dietitian Vesanto Melina is an author and speaker. (Special to The News)

A renowned authority on a plant-based diet will be speaking at an online public event next week.

Author and registered dietitian Vesanto Melina will be speaking Tuesday, Aug. 18.

This is thanks to Vancouver Foundation and City of Maple Ridge’s responsive neighbourhoods small grants program, explained Kirk Grayson of the Maple Ridge Climate Hub.

“Many people today are thinking about eating less meat and increasing their intake of fruits and vegetables,” she said.

“Their reasons vary, from wanting to decrease their risk of chronic disease, to an aversion for the inhumane conditions animals raised for meat can be subjected to. One of the main reasons for the move these days is a growing awareness of the high level of greenhouse gas emissions the cattle industry in particular is responsible for.”

But adopting a more plant-based diet can be tricky.

How do people ensure they’re getting all the nutrients humans need to thrive?

For anyone with these questions, this upcoming online and COVID-safe presentation from internationally know speaker will provide the answers, said Grayson.

Melina is co-author of books that have won awards in the U.S. and Canada, have received star ratings by the American Library Association as “the go-to books” on plant-based nutrition, and are now translated into 14 languages.

Her books include Becoming Vegan: Comprehensive and Express Editions and The Kick Diabetes Cookbook (with dietitian Brenda Davis).

Melina has taught nutrition at the University of British Columbia and at Seattle’s Bastyr University, is a government consultant, and is lead author of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics current position paper on vegetarian diets.

More about Melina is available on her websites: Nutrispeak, Becoming Vegan, and Kick Diabetes.

How to attend

Anyone wanting to hear Melina speak can register online at Eventbrite or on the Maple Ridge Climate Hub Facebook page or Maple Meadows Green Drinks Facebook page to receive the access code for the event.

