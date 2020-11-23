Maple Ridge Hyundai dealership holds coat drive

Business aim to collect 100 coats for local Salvation Army in second year of charity initiative

The employees of Maple Ridge Hyundai pose around their coat donation box. (Special to The News)

Customers dropping in for engine tune-ups, or those looking to purchase a new car, are being encouraged to bring in new or gently used jackets by Maple Ridge Hyundai.

The coat drive is being held for its second year, and will continue to accept donations until the end of November.

Dealership general manager, Perry Papadogonas said they are looking to collect at least 100 coats to donate to the Salvation Army.

“I think this can benefit a lot of people,” he said.

Parent company, Kot Auto Group collected 450 coats at its six dealerships across B.C last year, and are aiming to hit the 500 mark this year.

“Being a business owner, I am aware of the hardship going on in the world, especially for those being laid off of losing employment,” said company president, John Kot.

“No one should be without proper winter attire.”

Papadogononas said they try to help the community in many ways.

“Every year we give $10,000 to charity during the month of May,” he said. “And at Christmas time we do a pay-it-forward campaign, where all the staff members pick a charity and we donate $500 on their behalf to it.”

Maple Ridge Hyundai is located at 23213 Lougheed Hwy.



