Makenna Patrick is the new coordinator for the Intergenerational Garden on 121 Avenue. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)

Makenna Patrick is the new coordinator for the Intergenerational Garden on 121 Avenue. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)

Maple Ridge Intergenerational Garden project welcomes new coordinator

Makenna Patrick, 21, is a student at the University of the Fraser Valley in Chilliwack

The new Intergenerational Garden coordinator may be young, but she is driven, and full of excellent ideas for the coming growing season.

Mackenna Patrick, 21, is in the third year of a bachelor of agricultural science degree at the University of the Fraser Valley. She lived in Maple Ridge until she was 13, and still has close ties to the community.

When the opportunity to work for the project – which is run by the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Katzie Seniors Network – became available, she was instantly drawn to it.

“I’ve always been super interested in social enterprise and care farming,” Patrick said.

“I think it’s really important when it comes to food production to get the community involved.”

After all, if you give a man a vegetable, he will eat for a day, but if you teach a man to farm, he’ll eat for a lifetime.

READ MORE: Intergenerational Garden in Maple Ridge open for another year

READ MORE: More vendors planned for Haney Farmers Market

Patrick will be coordinating with 14 classes from Eric Langton elementary, and St. Patrick’s school, as well as a group of seniors, who will all be testing and cultivating their green thumbs.

There are about two seniors scheduled to help with each class, she said.

“They volunteer to teach, which is super cool because they have so much knowledge,” she noted.

Classes will begin on the first week of April, and the first harvests should be seen by the end of June.

“My goal this year is to go for high yields, because we do provide food for the (Friends in Need) food bank,” Patrick said.

To do so, she is hoping to use methods such as companion planting.

“You can plant two plants really close together that don’t need the same nutrients,” she said. “Because they won’t compete against each other, you can produce double the food on the same amount of land.”

She is looking forward to sharing some knowledge with the students and local seniors, and learning lots herself in the process.

“I’m working hard to integrate some of my agricultural knowledge with the gardening knowledge the seniors have,” Patrick said.

As a science major, she is keen to study the whole process in depth, too.

“I want to see the weight of food produced, how much water I’m putting in, how much fertilizer I’m using, and then I’d like to track it each year, even if I’m not the coordinator any more.

“Just as a research project, so we can see the growth, and people who give us grants and support us can see what their money’s doing.”

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gardeningmaple ridgeSeniorsStudents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Bidding adieu to winter on the river

Just Posted

Makenna Patrick is the new coordinator for the Intergenerational Garden on 121 Avenue. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Maple Ridge Intergenerational Garden project welcomes new coordinator

Makenna Patrick, 21, is a student at the University of the Fraser Valley in Chilliwack

While LaRae Chidlow took this picture at Kanaka Creek Regional Park more than five years ago, it continues to be one of her favourite pictures and one of her favourite spots. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Bidding adieu to winter on the river

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Maple Ridge Fire Department along with BC Ambulance and police responded to a call of a canoeist in the Fraser River midday Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)
Maple Ridge and Langley emergency crews called for canoeist in Fraser River

Person in frigid river helped to shore by jet boat

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 cases at stores in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Loblaw Companies alert public to cases at businesses

The thief used a grinder to cut locks off the trailer. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Thief caught on camera stealing trailer from Maple Ridge business

Police have image of suspect, and his truck and licence plate

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey shooter who fired 8 bullets into another man gets 9 years in jail

Michael Branden Anderson fired eight bullets into Julian Page on a Surrey residential street, but was acquitted of attempted murder

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After 1 million masks made in first week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows up to 4 indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Most Read