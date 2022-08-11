Maple Ridge is set to rock this Friday

Johnny Bootleg will be performing at Summer Happenings this Friday, Aug. 12. (Special to The News)

Get ready to rock at this week’s Summer Happenings in Memorial Peace Park.

Johnny Bootleg will be taking to the stage along with Wyper and Parker.

Bootleg first picked up a guitar at the age of 10 and taught himself to play. He would eventually be performing in stadiums with the group Goodbye Beatdown, opening up for artists like Biff Naked and Finger Eleven.

Bootleg left the band to start his own project called “Ocean Full of Fins”, but only after winning a province-wide music industry talent competition with the group, the 99.3 FOX Radio’s CFOX Seeds platinum contest in 2009.

“Ocean Full of Fins” toured internationally for five years and released three studio albums.

But Bootleg went solo in 2015 after receiving an offer to perform a five hour set by himself.

With a suitcase, kick drum and tambourine foot pedal, Bootleg is known for his unique performances.

Wyper and Parker, a R&B-infused rock band is describes as having: a driving rhythm section; wailing, bluesy guitars; and a singer who sounds like a combination of Rod Stewart and Joe Cocker.

The free, outdoor concert takes place 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, in Memorial Peace Park, downtown Maple Ridge.

