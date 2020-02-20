Ethan Baerg, Chanel Born, and Jackson Van’tHullenaar from Mrs. Funk’s Grade 4/5 class at Yennadon Elementary in Maple Ridge made thank-you cards for local first responders. (Lisa Lawrance/Special to THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge kids share kindness all month in lead up to Pink Shirt Day

Annual anti-bullying campaign will be held Feb. 26

Many will begin next week with the colour pink in mind, but one community in Maple Ridge has been thinking pink since the start of the month.

Yennadon Elementary has a character theme the school focuses on each month, explained Lisa Lawrance, school principal – and this month the theme is kindness.

READ MORE: Win a puppy party for the BC SPCA’s Treat Week

“Leading up to Pink Shirt Day (Feb. 26) we’ve been doing a bunch of things to show our kindness,” she said.

Since the start of the month, Lawrance has begun the day by suggesting ways the school community can be kind during her morning announcements.

“We are really honing in on the saying, ‘If you can be anything in this world be kind,’” she added.

Students have been spreading kindness all month long through activities organized by their teachers.

Candace White, teacher librarian, organized a Basics for Babies fundraiser in support of Sonia’s Cradle at The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

“We’ve done older kids in the past and we haven’t done babies for years, so we decided to do that,” she explained.

Megan Kossaber-Graham’s Grade 6/7 class made Valentine’s to share with seniors in Maple Ridge.

“She asked other classes to help participate, so 16 classes in our school made handmade cards as a way to spread kindness and joy to the seniors,” White explained. “They made, altogether, over 350 cards for our local senior centres and manors.”

Greystone Manor, a retirement home, shared photos on their Facebook page of the seniors receiving their cards on Valentine’s Day.

READ MORE: Sharing hugs and happiness in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Christy Funk’s Grade 4/5 class made thank-you cards to share their gratitude with first responders in the community.

“The teacher talked to the students about how it’s always the unsung heroes who need our acknowledgement and support throughout the entire year,” White said.

But what the students look forward to most is Pink Shirt Day, said White.

On Pink Shirt Day (Wednesday) students will meet at the front of the school in the morning instead of lining up outside their classroom.

“We do a high-five morning on our Pink Shirt Day,” said White. “They come in the front doors and the leadership kids, plus two of the classes, and all of the staff, all high-five the kids and we have a big greeting in the morning.”

The local RCMP school liaison is also invited to greet the kids.

“It’s just a lovely way to start the day, and to start Pink Shirt Day off in a loving, kind, caring community that we have here,” said White.

This year’s Pink Shirt Day theme is “Lift each other up.”

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows museums offer exclusive tours during Heritage Week

Just Posted

Maple Ridge kids share kindness all month in lead up to Pink Shirt Day

Annual anti-bullying campaign will be held Feb. 26

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows museums offer exclusive tours during Heritage Week

Curious residents can dig into the history of their hometowns Sunday

Family keeps fighting for justice in RCMP shooting death of Maple Ridge man

Kyaw Din was shot and killed by the Ridge Meadows RCMP in August

Win a puppy party for the BC SPCA’s Treat Week

Winning workplace must raise at least $500

Weather: Another sunny day forecasted for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

Wet’suwet’en who support Coastal GasLink pipeline gather in northern B.C.

“The protesters get one side of the story, and they stand up with their fists in the air”: Skin

Court awards Surrey Costco shopping cart collector $583K after car pins him

Kurtis Ryan Burdeniuk, 22, was retrieving carts when driver backed into him in the parking lot, pinning him

Monster Jam set to roar back into Vancouver

Monster truck tour to stop at PNE Coliseum in March

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Extradition case delayed for South Surrey fugitive caught in U.S. after year-long manhunt

Brandon Nathan Teixeira was arrested in California in December

Pipeline talks got B.C. railway open, can work again: Horgan

Premier says protest excesses damage Wet’suwet’en case

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Most Read