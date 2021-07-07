Maple Ridge lacrosse team planning Pass-a-thon for Lytton fire victims

16 players will see how many passes they can complete in 10 minutes

A novice lacrosse team in Maple Ridge is holding a Pass-a-thon to raise money for the fire victims of Lytton.

For 10 minutes on July 20 the Ridge Meadows Burrards Novice A1 team will be passing a ball from player to player to see how many passes they can complete within the time frame.

A pledge of $20 will see the 16 players make 100 passes or $40 for 200 passes. Or a flat fee donation can also be made in support of the team.

“We always try to do something every year where the boys can give back,” explained team manager Jaime Yerbury.

“One of the main goals for the team is not only teaching the kids about the sport and how to play, but also being a good teammate and giving back to the community,” she said.

When the Lytton fire took place everybody on the team knew they wanted to help that community. They also wanted to do something fun for the players.

“They’ve had a tough year with COVID and sports so we wanted to make sure it was a bit of a team bonding event as well,” Yerbury noted, adding that this would be a great way to draw attention to the Lytton disaster, while having some fun.

“Also important for us as a community is the First Nations connection to lacrosse, obviously, because the sport was given to us from the First Nations,” she said.

All donations collected will be going to Lytton First Nations through Alexis Grace of the First Nations Health Authority. The money will be used to support the evacuees with immediate costs like food, gas and clothing.

Yerbury will also be live streaming the event at https://www.instagram.com/jyerbury/ which will be taking place sometime during their practise that runs from 5:15-6:15 p.m.

“Depending on when the coach can take a break from his drills,” laughed Yerbury.

The team is trying to raise $1,000. So far their GoFundMe has raised $690 from 18 donors.

To donate go to ca.gofundme.com.