Maple Ridge lacrosse team’s fundraiser raises $1,835 for Lytton fire victims

Funds sent to Chief Janet Webster of the Lytton First Nations

Players completed a total of 2321 passes in 10 minutes for the fundraiser. (Jaime Yerbury/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge novice lacrosse team’s pass-a-thon fundraiser to raise money for Lytton was a success.

The Ridge Meadows Burrards Novice A1 team held a pass-a-thon to raise funds for the victims of the Lytton fire, and were able to raise a total of $1,835, according to team manager Jaime Yerbury.

“The fundraiser went amazingly well. Our players completed a combined total of 2,321 passes in 10 minutes,” he said.

The team wanted to help the community after the Lytton fire while doing something fun for the players, and that’s how they came up with the pass-a-thon. For a pledge of every $20, the 16 players made 100 passes, and for every $40 they made 200 passes. A flat fee donation was also encouraged.

The fundraiser, which was through a GoFundMe, attracted a lot of people from friends and families of the players as well as several community members.

“Some of the players even collected bottles to add to the money raised,” said Yerbury, who live streamed the event on July 20.

The funds were sent directly to Chief Janet Webster of the Lytton First Nations.

“Our Lacrosse community has been a huge support and we are so proud of all the players for their efforts. We are very lucky to have an incredible group of families on our novice A1 team, the kids have a really strong bond and despite the challenges of Covid they all really came together to help Lytton,” Yerbury added.

