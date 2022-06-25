Maple Ridge legion celebrates 95 years this weekend

The current building of Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 at the corner of 224 Street and Brown Avenue. (Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will be celebrating 95 years this weekend.

Branch 88 was established by charter in June of 1927 and has grown to be one of the largest, most successful branches in Canada with membership in excess of 2000, said secretary manager Lesley Nantel.

The Ladies Auxiliary is also celebrating 95 years this weekend. The group originally met in someone’s home and officially came into existence in May of 1927.

“The Maple Ridge Ladies Auxiliary is the only ladies auxiliary that has received their charter before the legion branch,” noted Nantel.

The legion and the ladies auxiliary are non-profit organizations committed to making a difference in the lives of veterans and their families, and in their communities. They are also committed to remembering the men and women who sacrificed their lives for Canada.

Both groups have donated millions of dollars back to the community and the province through fundraising, service projects, youth bursaries and the annual poppy campaign.

In honour of the 95th anniversary of both organizations, there will be a birthday bash at the Legion 88 building on Sunday, June 26 from 12-7 p.m. that will include great food, live entertainment, meat draws, 50/50 and a birthday cake.

The Maple Ridge Legion is open to legion members and their guests.

“It is very easy to become a member – you do not have to have military association to become a member,” said Nantel.

Those interested just need to fill in an application and drop it off at the office.

The current membership fee is $60. A portion of that goes to Legion 88 services and also towards veterans’ services in communities that do not have a legion.

Veterans and their families are entitled to one year free.