Maple Ridge Legion holding fundraiser for Lytton

Students at Kanaka Creek raise more than $1,000 for Lytton family who has to rebuild

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 holding fundraiser to help fellow Legion members in Lytton rebuild. (Black Press file)

The Maple Ridge Royal Canadian Legion is raising money in support of the community of Lytton.

“Our Lytton Legion branch burnt down and we just definitely want to support our Legion and also the community,” said Branch 88’s secretary manager Lesley Nantel.

This is the first fundraiser for the local Legion since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

From 5-9 p.m. acoustic musician Dave Dorizio will be playing popular covers from a variety of genres.

Door prizes will be drawn throughout the day.

There will be meat draws and 50/50 draws and at 6 p.m. a two night stay in Whistler will be raffled off.

The Legion’s outdoor service area will be open and tented for those who prefer to sit outdoors.

The event is taking place from 11:30-7 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 1. The bar will remain open until 10 p.m.

“We decided to do something just inside so we can also monitor the capacity,” said Nantel, adding that have to stay within COVID restrictions.

Legion Branch 88 is donating $1,000 and the Ladies Auxiliary is also donating $1,000 to kick off the fundraising.

Tickets for a burger and a beer or a glass of the house wine are $20 each, with $5 going directly to the fundraiser.

They can be purchased at the Legion office or lounge at 12101 224 St. in Maple Ridge.

Anyone wanting to donate a door prize can contact Lesley or Elaine at 604-463-5101.

Students at Kanaka Creek elementary raised funds for the family of one of their staff members, who were the victims of the Lytton fire.

The school raised $1,332.80 over two weeks to help out the family who have to rebuild their home.

Grade 3 teacher Debbie Moran organized the fundraiser called Loonies for Lytton, although any kind of change was accepted.

The school’s PAC was also involved helping to collect online donations.

“Kanaka is a great community in that when we see need, we tend to get incredible support,” said principal Chad Raible.