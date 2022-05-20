Maple Ridge legion makes massive donation to new veterans’ centre for mental health

Representatives from Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 and the Earl Haig Society present a cheque for the Legion Veterans Village Centre for Clinical Excellence, which is slated to be finished construction in late 2022. (Special to The News)

Thanks to Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88, the future of mental health for veterans and first responders looks a little brighter.

The local legion branch along with the Earl Haig Society donated $589,436 plus an additional $10,000 to the Legion Veterans Village Research Foundation, to help fund mental health research studies and technologies for veterans and first responders.

Money will be used to create the Legion Veterans Village, LVV, Centre of Clinical Excellence within the national clinical research networks that will oversee the initiation of ongoing mental health, PTSD, technologies and rehabilitation research for veterans and first responders. The Centre’s leadership team is made up of science and clinical experts who will lead the mental health, PTSD and rehabilitation clinical services that will soon become available to veterans, first responders and their families – as well the centre will oversee the clinical research and innovation activities of LVV.

“We are so grateful to the Legion Maple Ridge branch and the Earl Haig Society for their long-standing work to support veterans and for this generous contribution to the Legion Veterans Village,” said Rowena Rizzotti, project lead for LVV.

“It’s because of donations like these that enable us to invest in innovative technologies like the Lokomat, and to advance clinical research studies in the areas of rehabilitation and brain health including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), mental wellness and other neurological conditions that are significantly impacting veterans, first responders and their families,” noted Rizzotti.

The new LVV, is a unique $312-million, two-phase, multi-purpose social infrastructure project currently under construction in Surrey, led by the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, together with Whalley Legion Branch 229 and Lark Group.

The project includes a mix of 495 market housing condominiums, 91 affordable housing units, the Centre for Clinical Excellence, an Innovation Centre for Rehabilitation, and a new facility for the Whalley Legion Branch 229. It is expected to be completed late 2022.

The Earl Haig Society was incorporated in the province in March 1960 as a charitable non-profit institution for the purpose of owning and managing low-rental housing projects for elderly citizens, families and others within the part of the County of Westminster lying north of the Fraser River. Over the years Maple Ridge Branch 88 became its sole member and in 2021 the society was dissolved with assets transferred to Branch 88.

The Maple Ridge Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion was established by Charter in 1927. It has grown to be one of the largest, most successful branches in Canada with more than 2,000 members.

For more information about the Legion Veterans Village go to legionveteransvillage.com.