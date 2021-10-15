Maple Ridge Legion to serve free pancake breakfast

Maple Ridge Royal Canadian Legion will be hosting a pancake breakfast to celebrate Legion week this Saturday.

On Oct. 16, the Legion branch will host a free pancake breakfast for the community from 8 to 11 a.m. The day will also feature several giveaways and balloon-making by Dilly the Clown and BubbleGum.

The breakfast event is to celebrate Legion week. The Legion branch has been hosting a variety of activities for the week since Oct. 12 which featured spotlighting on Cadets, education, launching the literacy and poster contest and bursaries, to “Involve the Youth”.

Next was a free neighbourhood movie night and pizza party at the Legion lounge. The attendees watched “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood” as it was neighbourhood movie night, said Leslie Nantel of the Legion.

“We are hoping to make these movie nights somewhat of a more regular feature though,” she added.

Thursday was an opportunity to volunteer by participating in the poppy campaign, ladies auxiliary or executive committee. There also was Karaoke in the lounge in the evening.

On Friday, the Legion is hosting a membership drive with early bird draws, friend referrals, and prizes.

The Saturday morning breakfast will have pancakes and sausages and will be open to everyone in the community. However, Nantel said, those attending will have to show proof of vaccination as per the provincial regulation.

“Overall the Legion week has been really good. It has been a little different, what with COVID, and masks being mandatory and stuff, but it has been good,” said Nantel.

