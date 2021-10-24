The contest is until Nov. 1. (FVRL Maple Ridge Library/Special to The News)

The contest is until Nov. 1. (FVRL Maple Ridge Library/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge library hosting the Great Pumpkin Contest

Patrons to have chance to win a prize for guessing the weight

The Maple Ridge branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library, is hosting a pumpkin contest this October.

The Great Pumpkin Contest will be an in-library contest, which means patrons can participate only by coming in to the library, and not online.

Those looking to participate will be need guess the weight of the massive pumpkin inside the library and submit their guesses by Nov. 1.

ALSO READ: Celebrate library month by a visit to your local branch

The library recently updated its hours and will now operate from Monday to Thursday between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and on Sunday between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge Museum offering free cemetery walking tours

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SHARE: Slowly but surely making progress
Next story
Zooming animal gets attention in social media

Just Posted

What is that? (Facebook/Special to The News)
Zooming animal gets attention in social media

The contest is until Nov. 1. (FVRL Maple Ridge Library/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge library hosting the Great Pumpkin Contest

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 24

Nicky Evans submitted his self-developed recipe for the 2021 Field to Fork contest. (Alison Evans/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows’ boy stood second in the 2021 Field to Fork challenge