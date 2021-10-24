Maple Ridge library hosting the Great Pumpkin Contest

Patrons to have chance to win a prize for guessing the weight

The contest is until Nov. 1. (FVRL Maple Ridge Library/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library, is hosting a pumpkin contest this October.

The Great Pumpkin Contest will be an in-library contest, which means patrons can participate only by coming in to the library, and not online.

Those looking to participate will be need guess the weight of the massive pumpkin inside the library and submit their guesses by Nov. 1.

The library recently updated its hours and will now operate from Monday to Thursday between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and on Sunday between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

