Maple Ridge Library to host Diwali celebration

An earlier Diwali celebration at the Maple Ridge Library. (Special to The News)

Diwali, the annual festival of lights, will be celebrated at the Maple Ridge Public Library on Oct. 22.

The five-day festival of Indian origin marks the triumph of light over darkness, and good over evil. It is celebrated by more than a billion people – mostly Hindus, Sikhs and Jains – the world over. People exchange gifts and sweets, feast, watch fireworks displays, wear new clothes and enjoy the company of friends and family.

On Oct. 22, the Maple Ridge Public Library will host a Diwali celebration with the Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society, the Ridge Meadows Multicultural Society, Family Education and Support Centre, and Building Interfaith Bridges.

The public is invited to enjoy music and dance performances, and tastes of traditional South Asian food. They will also learn about the customs of an event with a history that dates back more than 2,500 years.

Past events have been attended by members off the host organizations, the city mayor and MLAs.

The celebration will take place from 2-4 p.m.