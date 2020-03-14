Local librarians are a great source of information, ideas, and inspirations about what to read, watch, or listen to. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge library unveils new reading room

Local FVRL staff reveal a virtual service that leaves readers asking what they’ll read next?

By Sarah Jost/Special to The News

Finding your next great read can be a daunting experience.

With so much variety, amazing new authors, and bestselling titles to catch up on, how can one even begin to choose?

The best place to start is at your library.

We have launched “The Reading Room,” a virtual place to discover new books and other library materials to enjoy.

Move beyond the latest bestsellers, and let us help you uncover some of the library’s hidden gems. After all, nobody knows the library like FVRL staff.

We have something for every age, taste, and interest. Best of all, you can connect with us your way, through any of our Reading Room services.

You can start with our podcast, Read Radio. In each podcast, we share our favourite books, movies, TV shows, or music. Listen closely and you might recognize a voice from your library.

We post a new episode every other Friday. Find us wherever you get your podcasts.

Another great way to connect with new books is through My Reading Adviser. Get a personalized reading list delivered straight to your email inbox.

Tell us what you like to read, watch, or listen to, then a FVRL reading advisor will respond with great suggestions.

You can also subscribe to receive NextReads email newsletters. Each newsletter describes good reads and new books in a specific fiction genre or non-fiction topic, all available from FVRL. Choose as many genres as you like.

Finally, you can always stop by the library to talk to our friendly staff.

We read in a variety of areas and love to share our reading interests.

The library also has great displays for new fiction and non-fiction books, rapid reads, Grab and Goes, and so much more.

For more information on The Reading Room or other Maple Ridge Library programs and services, check out their website or call the library at 604-467-7417.

– Sarah Jost is a librarian at the Maple Ridge library

