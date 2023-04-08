A fair featuring information and resources for those with diverse abilities is coming up. (Maple Ridge Lions Club/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Lions Club holding fair for those with health and physical impairments

The open house takes place Saturday, April 15

Maple Ridge Lions Club is holding a Health and Physical Impairments open house.

The fair will feature more than 20 exhibitors where attendees can get information and resources about hearing, vision, and mobility supports.

There will also be information about services in the community, where to access equipment, recreational activities, and education.

In addition, a cycling safety specialist will be on site to answer questions on the topic.

The Maple Ridge Lions Club has been in the community since May of 1944, and are a group who volunteers their time to help people in the community and around the world. Lions Club International has been around since 1917.

Meetings for the local club are held on the first and third Monday every month at St. Andrews Heritage Church Hall at 22279 116 Ave., Maple Ridge.

For more information about the club email: mapleridgelionsclub@shaw.ca.

The open house will be taking place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre, 12150 224 Street in Maple Ridge.

For more information about the open house go to mapleridgelionsclub.org.

maple ridge

