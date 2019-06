A screen has been set up in Memorial Peace Park

A big screen has been set up in Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge to watch tonights Raptors game. (Contributed)

The City of Maple Ridge is hosting a live streaming of game five of the NBA finals, the Raptors versus the Warriors in Memorial Peace Park.

A big screen has been set up by the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre for the 6 p.m. game.

If the Toronto Raptors take tonight’s game they will win the NBA championships – the first team outside the United States to do so in the history of the league.

Fans who go early will be treated to a pre-game show.