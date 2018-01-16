From left, Peter Tam, Rick Howard, Scott Charlton, Darrell Pilgrim, Peter Hayes, Keesha Rosario, Wendy Whitter, Ken Holland, Michelle Broughton, Dick Drew and Mike Murray during a cheque presentation by the Founders Cup Charity Foundation to the Haney Rotary Club. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge lunch bag program to benefit from sizable donation

The Founders Cup Charity Foundation donates thousands to Haney Rotary Club

Fewer children in the community will go hungry thanks to a generous donation by the Founder’s Cup Charity Golf Classic.

The Haney Rotary Club received $5,000 from the organization and will put the money towards the Haney Rotary lunch bag program.

Every school day, children in need across the district receive a lunch courtesy of Haney Rotary. Brown paper bags are packed with a sandwich, granola bar, fruit and a juice box and delivered to schools by volunteers.

Families with school-aged children have to qualify for the program. The lunch bag program was started in 2011 and feeds 180 children for the entire school year.

The Founder’s Cup Charity Classic was conceived in 1995 to assist local charities while providing sponsors and contributors with the means to have some fun.

More than $2.5 million has been raised by the golf tournament that has gone to support local, national and international causes.

Since 1995, the Haney Rotary alone has received more than $275,000 from the Founders Cup Charity Foundation.

In December, the charity foundation also donated $10,000 to Alisa’s Wish, $10,000 to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, $5,000 to Innervisions/Hannah House, $15,000 to KidSport, $10,000 to Alouette Addictions and $10,000 to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

The cheque was presented to the Haney Rotary on Jan. 7.

Previous story
‘Kidney twins are doing great’ after life-altering operation

Just Posted

Local actors represent in The Fantasticks

The Fantasticks is currently on stage at The Evergreen Cultural Centre in Coquitlam

Letter: ‘Bringing common sense to left-wing ridiculousness’

Mr. Fletcher is absolutely correct in his latest column about the anti-plastic bag zealots.

Time to sign your name if you don’t like Maple Ridge rec plans

Counter-petition process now underway

Union files human rights complaint over Chilliwack school trustee’s LGBTQ comments

Board and trustee Barry Neufeld facing $50,000 tribunal charge over alleged ‘unsafe work environment’

Rally in Maple Ridge against supportive housing and shelter

Two gatherings on weekend, and another in the works

Music of ‘The Big O’ live on stage in Maple Ridge

Tribute band The Lonely will be performing Roy Orbison’s hits of the early 60’s

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

5 to start your day

‘Young, innocent’ teen dies in Vancouver shootout, 152 Street overpass repairs start and more

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Congestion points or distance: How Metro Vancouver could pay for its roads

Mobility pricing commission identifies two options in report

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions

‘Reprehensible’: Trudeau abortion policy raises ire of U.S. right

“This man is reprehensible,” tweeted former White House staffer Sebastian Gorka

‘I shouldn’t have to have a husband:’ Winnipeg woman criticizes men-only club

Jodi Moskal discovered the Winnipeg Squash Racquet Club continues to ban women as members, as it has done since opening in 1909.

Most Read