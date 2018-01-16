Maple Ridge lunch bag program to benefit from sizable donation

From left, Peter Tam, Rick Howard, Scott Charlton, Darrell Pilgrim, Peter Hayes, Keesha Rosario, Wendy Whitter, Ken Holland, Michelle Broughton, Dick Drew and Mike Murray during a cheque presentation by the Founders Cup Charity Foundation to the Haney Rotary Club. (Contributed)

Fewer children in the community will go hungry thanks to a generous donation by the Founder’s Cup Charity Golf Classic.

The Haney Rotary Club received $5,000 from the organization and will put the money towards the Haney Rotary lunch bag program.

Every school day, children in need across the district receive a lunch courtesy of Haney Rotary. Brown paper bags are packed with a sandwich, granola bar, fruit and a juice box and delivered to schools by volunteers.

Families with school-aged children have to qualify for the program. The lunch bag program was started in 2011 and feeds 180 children for the entire school year.

The Founder’s Cup Charity Classic was conceived in 1995 to assist local charities while providing sponsors and contributors with the means to have some fun.

More than $2.5 million has been raised by the golf tournament that has gone to support local, national and international causes.

Since 1995, the Haney Rotary alone has received more than $275,000 from the Founders Cup Charity Foundation.

In December, the charity foundation also donated $10,000 to Alisa’s Wish, $10,000 to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, $5,000 to Innervisions/Hannah House, $15,000 to KidSport, $10,000 to Alouette Addictions and $10,000 to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

The cheque was presented to the Haney Rotary on Jan. 7.