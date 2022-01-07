Maple Ridge man builds snow forts for his daughters

While the unexpected dump of snow brought shovelling and salting-grief for many, a Maple Ridge man decided to turn lemons into lemonade; or in this case, snow into snow forts.

A West Maple Ridge neighbourhood resident, Tim Klassen, grew up building snow forts for himself while in Saskatchewan. This time however, when heaps of snow decided to grace Maple Ridge, he brought back his fort-building expertise for his 11-years-old twins, Alexandra and Alicia.

“We hardly ever get enough snow here. So this time, I decided that if there is going to be snow, I am going to make it special for my girls,” he said.

It took Klassen a better part of the day to shovel everything, with some assistance from his two girls, to turn it into a beautiful Igloo-like fort. He built the fort around a small bush, making it so that it looked like the fort had its own Christmas tree. He then put up lights inside and over the fort.

“It was large enough that the girls with five or six of their friends could fit inside. The fort lasted only two days as it started to thaw with warmer temperatures, but the girls were in and out of it all day long. Even neighbours stopped by to admire it,” he said.

More snow is now in the forecast for Maple Ridge and Klassen is game for making more forts if that much snow accumulates again, even if it is just for a little while.

“It was worth it just to make the children happy and have some fun,” he said.

Klassen’s daughters Alexandra and Alicia with their friends inside the snow fort. (Tim Klassen/Special to The News)