Maple Ridge man cleans up community while business on hold

Happyland events owners, Adam Burley, is spending his time picking up garbage

Burley has removed mattresses, car seats, furniture, bikes, tires, clothes, and shopping carts from Maple Ridge waterways. (Special to THE NEWS)

Since an events company he runs with his mother has seen business dry up, Adam Burley has been using his free time to tidy up his neighbourhood.

The owner of Happyland Events lives close to McKenney Creek, one of many salmon habitats in Maple Ridge.

“I have always loved nature,” Burley said, “So it hurt to see the state of the creek right where I live.

“There was so much garbage.”

Since he was free, Burley decided to do something about it, and spent a few 12 hour days hauling out truck loads of items people had dumped.

“I pulled out mattresses, car seats, furniture, bikes, tires, clothes, household garbage, needles, and shopping carts,” he said.

While he has primarily been cleaning up around waterways, Burley recently responded to a Facebook post of a mother who lived around 220th St and Lougheed Hwy.

“She wrote that she tried calling the city to get them to clean up a couple needles behind her house where her kids play,” Burley said.

“So I grabbed my needle gloves and sharps container and headed over there.”

After a quick look around, he said he was able to locate the two needles, and after a more thorough search, he found 14 more.

With plenty of garbage still to be removed, Burley made a point of coming back a short time later, and said he found an additional 34 needles on the return trip.

To raise spirits, sometimes Burley will wear mascot costumes when cleaning up around the city.

Aside from the odd donation, he has been performing the service for free.

“I enjoy how pleased it makes people,” Burley said.

“With everything going on, and people struggling, there’s lots of negativity and anger out there.

“I’m trying to support more positivity, and hope to bring happiness to others.”



