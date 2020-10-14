Burley has removed mattresses, car seats, furniture, bikes, tires, clothes, and shopping carts from Maple Ridge waterways. (Special to THE NEWS)

Burley has removed mattresses, car seats, furniture, bikes, tires, clothes, and shopping carts from Maple Ridge waterways. (Special to THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge man cleans up community while business on hold

Happyland events owners, Adam Burley, is spending his time picking up garbage

Since an events company he runs with his mother has seen business dry up, Adam Burley has been using his free time to tidy up his neighbourhood.

The owner of Happyland Events lives close to McKenney Creek, one of many salmon habitats in Maple Ridge.

“I have always loved nature,” Burley said, “So it hurt to see the state of the creek right where I live.

“There was so much garbage.”

Since he was free, Burley decided to do something about it, and spent a few 12 hour days hauling out truck loads of items people had dumped.

“I pulled out mattresses, car seats, furniture, bikes, tires, clothes, household garbage, needles, and shopping carts,” he said.

READ MORE: Socially distanced shoreline cleanup coming

While he has primarily been cleaning up around waterways, Burley recently responded to a Facebook post of a mother who lived around 220th St and Lougheed Hwy.

“She wrote that she tried calling the city to get them to clean up a couple needles behind her house where her kids play,” Burley said.

“So I grabbed my needle gloves and sharps container and headed over there.”

After a quick look around, he said he was able to locate the two needles, and after a more thorough search, he found 14 more.

With plenty of garbage still to be removed, Burley made a point of coming back a short time later, and said he found an additional 34 needles on the return trip.

To raise spirits, sometimes Burley will wear mascot costumes when cleaning up around the city.

Posted by Adam Burley on Monday, October 12, 2020

Aside from the odd donation, he has been performing the service for free.

“I enjoy how pleased it makes people,” Burley said.

“With everything going on, and people struggling, there’s lots of negativity and anger out there.

“I’m trying to support more positivity, and hope to bring happiness to others.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Garbagemaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hundreds thankful for a Thanksgiving meal in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

A car crashed into the garage of a townhouse in Maple Ridge Wednesday afternoon. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Car smashes through garage wall in Maple Ridge

Patient out of vehicle and in the care of EMS

Burley has removed mattresses, car seats, furniture, bikes, tires, clothes, and shopping carts from Maple Ridge waterways. (Special to THE NEWS)
Maple Ridge man cleans up community while business on hold

Happyland events owners, Adam Burley, is spending his time picking up garbage

There were more than 1,000 overdose deaths in B.C. through the first eight months of the year. (Black Press files)
Candidates debate addictions and the overdose epidemic

What has been done, what is needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows?

A tree blocks a road and brings down Hydro lines in east Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
BC Hydro reacts quickly to windstorm outages in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Crews have restored power to 96 per cent of customers impacted by Tuesday’s windstorm

Council approved the introduction of a patio winterization program for city patios. (Black Press Media/files)
Maple Ridge patios allowed to remain open for the winter

Must be winterized including covers, lighting and space heating

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

Langley MLA Mary Polak (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Liberals promise to widen Highway One from Langley to Whatcom Road

The party also pledged more cash for rapid bus service

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

The Abbotsford Police Department has released this composite sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred Aug. 14.
Police release sketch of Abbotsford sex-assault suspect

Woman attacked Aug. 14 while watering plants in her yard

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

Most Read