Maple Ridge man wins big playing Keno

A Maple Ridge man has won big in the lottery.

Ian Hendry won $200,000 playing Keno.

Hendry, a recently retired motorcycle enthusiast, purchased the winning ticket at Black Sheep Pub and won after matching all 10 Keno numbers in one of the February 18 B.C. Lottery Corporation draws.

READ MORE: B.C. lottery winner being sued by co-workers

The first person Hendry called after finding out about his spectacular win was his girlfriend.

“I told her to meet me at home because I had a surprise,” said Hendry.

“She was excited and gave me a big kiss,” he said.

Hendry is planning to purchase a new motorcycle, go on a vacation and put some money in the bank.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gambling