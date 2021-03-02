Steven Powell will fix up the recovered three-wheeler and donate it. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)

Maple Ridge man’s stolen trike recovered

Community Safety Officers found the bike outside downtown Tim Hortons after receiving multiple tips

A stolen three-wheel bike was returned to its disabled owner after local community safety officers were able to locate it on the evening of Friday, Feb 26.

The trike was nabbed from Steven Powell’s apartment building two weeks ago, leaving him without a means to get to and from his job at ValleyFair Mall.

After receiving multiple tips from people who had seen someone riding the distinctive red trike around Maple Ridge, the officers were able to find it outside the Tim Hortons on Lougheed Highway and 224 Street.

Casey Nakeff, who is one of the officers who helped located the bike, said, “We are proud to serve this community in any capacity we can.”

His manager, Chad Cowles, praised the officers.

“This team is incredibly skilled, street smart and innovative,” he said.

“On a daily basis, they roll out with the express goal of improving safety conditions in Maple Ridge. That work can take on many shapes and forms, so it feels great when we see outcomes like this recovered stolen property – especially because we heard how it is critically important for the owner to get around.”

READ MORE: Community rallies to replace disabled man’s stolen trike

When Powell’s Tri-Rider was initially stolen two weeks ago, the community responded quickly.

Staff and store-owners at ValleyFair Mall, where he is a day porter, banded together to raise funds to replace the bike.

Shopping centre manager Nicole Archer, said they were planning to buy one with a few upgraded features – like electrical assist – to make his commute to work a little easier.

“We have officially raised enough money for Stevens new bike,” she said. “So we are going to go ahead with the purchase.”

To pass along the good will, Archer said Powell plans to fix up the recovered bike and donate it, most likely to a local senior’s centre.

