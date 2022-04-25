Maple Ridge market fundraising for Canucks Autism Network

Meridian Farm Market is raising money for the Canucks Autism Network. (The News files)

A Maple Ridge farm market is raising money for Autism Acceptance Month – and is hoping for a big finish.

For the month of April Meridian Farm Market, Meats, and Seafood, along with Ralph’s Farm Market have been raising money for the Canucks Autism Network.

Meridian is donating $1 from every pound of fresh chicken wings, Meridian tortilla chips, pint of blueberries, and “krispie” treats.

The goal is to raise $30,000.

The final day of the fundraiser is April 30 and will be capped off with barbecue at Ralph’s Farm Market at 22728 Fraser Hwy. in Langley.

The event will run from 11-2 p.m. with smokies, donuts, snacks, and prizes based on donations.

There will also be a silent auction with golf packages, hotel, and spa getaways.

Meridian Meats and Seafood was founded in Port Coquitlam in 1989 by Darrell and Brenda Penner and their eldest son Josh purchased the company in 1996, with his wife Amanda.

READ MORE: B.C.’s new autism funding model a disappointment, says Autism BC

ALSO: B.C. woman creates ‘fidget blanket’ for autism, dementia

Together they opened the Maple Ridge location in 2004.

CFO Brody McDearmid joined the company soon after and since 2015 has spearheaded the annual fundraiser in honour of his son David who was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at age four.

Canucks Autism Network provides year-round recreational and social programs to individuals and families living with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Meridian Farm Market is located at the corner of 227 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

maple ridgePitt Meadows