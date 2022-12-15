Maple Ridge mortgage broker and realtor raise $1,000 in donation drive

Contributions from the Dec. 10 event will go toward the food bank and Mamas for Mamas

Taryn Myddleton (left) and Danika Meredith (right) hosted a Dec. 10 donation drive at NorthRidge Church for the Friends in Need Food Bank, and Mamas for Mamas. (Taryn Myddleton/Special to The News)

A local realtor and mortgage broker have teamed up to collect $1,000 worth of food, gift cards, and toys for community programs.

Taryn Myddleton said that the idea for the Dec. 10 donation drive came from a conversation during one of her regular coffee meetings with Maple Ridge mortgage broker Danika Meredith.

“After talking about some of the financial hardship that families have been experiencing with the cost of living increasing rapidly this year, we wanted to see how we could make an impact to help two great programs in our community: The Friends in Need Food Bank, and Mamas for Mamas,” said Myddleton.

They soon began planning the donation drive, which NorthRidge Church offered to host.

“We would like to extend our thanks to Pastor David and NorthRidge Church for allowing us to use their space and tent for the donation drive,” said Myddleton.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, Myddleton and Meredith collected tables full of toys, gift cards, and food from community members who stopped by the church.

“As a momma, I know the joy of watching my children open gifts on Christmas morning, and every child deserves that joy, so to be able to help other mommas out there and give the gift of Christmas to their kids was something my heart needed to do,” explained Meredith.

By the end, they estimated that they had collected approximately $1,000 worth of items to split between the food bank and Mamas for Mamas, which is a charity that supports mothers and caregivers facing poverty-related struggles.

Meredith and Myddleton are already looking for their next opportunity to help out the community.

“We are also aiming on another fundraiser/donation drive in the spring,” said Myddleton.

“Although our contribution is small, we hope that we can expand our event next year to help make a bigger impact for those in our community that need it.”