Taryn Myddleton (left) and Danika Meredith (right) hosted a Dec. 10 donation drive at NorthRidge Church for the Friends in Need Food Bank, and Mamas for Mamas. (Taryn Myddleton/Special to The News)

Taryn Myddleton (left) and Danika Meredith (right) hosted a Dec. 10 donation drive at NorthRidge Church for the Friends in Need Food Bank, and Mamas for Mamas. (Taryn Myddleton/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge mortgage broker and realtor raise $1,000 in donation drive

Contributions from the Dec. 10 event will go toward the food bank and Mamas for Mamas

A local realtor and mortgage broker have teamed up to collect $1,000 worth of food, gift cards, and toys for community programs.

Taryn Myddleton said that the idea for the Dec. 10 donation drive came from a conversation during one of her regular coffee meetings with Maple Ridge mortgage broker Danika Meredith.

“After talking about some of the financial hardship that families have been experiencing with the cost of living increasing rapidly this year, we wanted to see how we could make an impact to help two great programs in our community: The Friends in Need Food Bank, and Mamas for Mamas,” said Myddleton.

They soon began planning the donation drive, which NorthRidge Church offered to host.

“We would like to extend our thanks to Pastor David and NorthRidge Church for allowing us to use their space and tent for the donation drive,” said Myddleton.

RELATED: 300 Christmas gift bags packed for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows seniors in need

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, Myddleton and Meredith collected tables full of toys, gift cards, and food from community members who stopped by the church.

“As a momma, I know the joy of watching my children open gifts on Christmas morning, and every child deserves that joy, so to be able to help other mommas out there and give the gift of Christmas to their kids was something my heart needed to do,” explained Meredith.

By the end, they estimated that they had collected approximately $1,000 worth of items to split between the food bank and Mamas for Mamas, which is a charity that supports mothers and caregivers facing poverty-related struggles.

Meredith and Myddleton are already looking for their next opportunity to help out the community.

“We are also aiming on another fundraiser/donation drive in the spring,” said Myddleton.

“Although our contribution is small, we hope that we can expand our event next year to help make a bigger impact for those in our community that need it.”

RELATED: Firefighters for Families campaign sees good turnout, according to Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsDonationfundraiserfundraisingmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Christmas displays to check out in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Taryn Myddleton, a Lower Mainland realtor, hosted a Dec. 10 donation drive at NorthRidge Church with the help of Maple Ridge mortgage broker Danika Meredith. (Taryn Myddleton/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mortgage broker and realtor raise $1,000 in donation drive

Christmas display at 11776 Albertan St. in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Christmas displays to check out in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Laura Stark is a single mother of two who relies on programs like Rudolph’s Recycled Gift Shoppe from the Christmas Hamper Society to help out her family during the holidays. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Christmas Hamper Society helps hundreds of struggling people afford Christmas gifts

Erin Tulloch of Maple Ridge is a contestant on CTV’s holiday special <em>Cross Country Cake Off</em>. (Angel Lynne/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge baker vying for $50,000 on CTV special Cross Country Cake Off

Pop-up banner image