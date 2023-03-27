This photo from the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives collection shows a Fraser River Raft race in 1975. (P02079)

This photo from the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives collection shows a Fraser River Raft race in 1975. (P02079)

Maple Ridge museum brings back photos of raft races

Historic photos regularly recall community happenings

Raft races on the Fraser River were once enjoyed by residents in communities along the Mighty Fraser, and the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives recently brought back a photo from almost 50 years ago showing one of these annual community events.

The picture shows the Fraser River Raft Race of 1975, where racing teams first built their watercrafts, launched them into the swift current under the Mission Bridge, and then raced to be the first raft to make it to Haney.

The museum regularly posts historical photos from the community on its Facebook Page, particularly on Museum Mondays and Throwback Thursdays.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows kids lay a smackdown on Ridge Meadows RCMP officers

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge Repair Cafe records busiest day ever

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeMuseumPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SHARE: Still snow to be found in them there hills

Just Posted

This photo from the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives collection shows a Fraser River Raft race in 1975. (P02079)
Maple Ridge museum brings back photos of raft races

Avid Maple Ridge outdoorsman Ron Paley shared multiple pictures taken in recent weeks during solo and group treks through Golden Ears Provincial Park and UBC’s Malcolm Knapps Research Forest. Whether by himself, with friends Chris and Luna, or hiking with a team from the Ridge Meadows Outdoor Club, most of his March excursions have included encounters with some degree of snow. It’s including exploring UBC’s Marion Lake, as well as the main corral, Mike Lake, Viewpoint Beach, Alouette Valley Trail, Gold Creek area, the West and East Canyon Trails, and even the beach at Alouette Lake in Golden Ears. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Still snow to be found in them there hills

Maple Ridge city hall (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge council begins budget deliberations

Chamber of commerce executive director Kristi Maier introduced the speakers for each of the Business Excellence Awards given out on March 25. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows organizations win Business Excellence Awards

Pop-up banner image