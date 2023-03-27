Maple Ridge museum brings back photos of raft races

This photo from the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives collection shows a Fraser River Raft race in 1975. (P02079)

Raft races on the Fraser River were once enjoyed by residents in communities along the Mighty Fraser, and the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives recently brought back a photo from almost 50 years ago showing one of these annual community events.

The picture shows the Fraser River Raft Race of 1975, where racing teams first built their watercrafts, launched them into the swift current under the Mission Bridge, and then raced to be the first raft to make it to Haney.

The museum regularly posts historical photos from the community on its Facebook Page, particularly on Museum Mondays and Throwback Thursdays.

