Maple Ridge Museum brings opportunity to see the paranormal side to Haney House

Museum had to add another date to the tour due to the response to the paranormal night event. (THE NEWS/files)

After watching paranormal investigators work to solve paranormal mysteries in movies, if anyone ever hoped to meet with some in real life to uncover local paranormal history, Maple Ridge Museum is making that dream come true.

The museum has partnered with Cornerstone Supernatural, a Vancouver-based group that works to investigate paranormal activity, for a tour of the Haney House called “The Dead of the Night: A Paranormal Investigation”. A team of professional paranormal investigators will lead the group of participants through a 1.5-hour long tour to explore the dark side of Haney House’s history.

“Learn about their tools and techniques, and even try them for yourself, while discovering which spirits are lurking within the walls of this old building,” says the event description.

While the museum first had the tour slated only on Oct. 29, the great response they saw, prompted them to create another tour for Nov. 6.

The first tour date is fully booked while tickets for the Nov. 6 tour are still available.

All proceeds from the tickets would go directly towards the Maple Ridge Historical Society.

To book tickets for the event, people can visit: https://bit.ly/3aTYudC.

For any questions around the tour, people are encouraged to contact museum staff at: mrm.outreach@gmail.com or 604-463-5311.

