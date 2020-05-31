Maple Ridge Museum hosts time travelling photo contest

Residents are asked to replica 10 old images from the museum archives – and have fun while doing it

It’s Time Travel Challenge time in Maple Ridge.

Maple Ridge Museum issued a challenge to the community a month or so back to recreate a set of photos from our image collection in the archives, and the challenge is still ongoing.

They shared 10 photos of historical Maple Ridge and challenged locals to recreate them with the members of your household, your pets, and anything else you find lying around your home, said curator Shea Henry.

A few of the images have been included here, but all area available for viewing on the Maple Ridge Museum Facebook page.

The photos span across Maple Ridge history, and include scenes and buildings of Maple Ridge which are still standing today, she explained.

RELATED – PHOTOS: Roaring in the 1920s

For some photos the key will be being in the exact same spot and position where the photo was taken, for others it is all about costuming and the dramatic.

“Just make sure to maintain social distancing protocols if you choose to go out to recreate the photos,” she suggested.

To submit photo, tag the museum in a post/comment/tweet and use the hashtag #MRTimeTravelChallenge.

People can also submit photos to mrmeventplanner@gmail.com.

CoronavirusHeritagehistorymaple ridge

CoronavirusHeritagehistorymaple ridge

