Maple Ridge Museum hosts trivia night for Heritage Week

When were the iconic Maple Ridge Christmas bells first hung in the city? This could be one of the questions for the first-ever trivia night hosted by the Maple Ridge Museum. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Museum will be hosting their first-ever trivia night in honour of Heritage Week.

The night will feature around 40 questions pertaining to local history and culture of the city and will take place on the video communications platform Zoom.

Dr. Shea Henry, the museum’s new executive director, will be putting the questions together that will include trivia posted on the museum’s social media sites last year.

“For people who follow us on social media, they will get of a leg up when we use a few of those,” said Henry.

“But otherwise, we’ll be piecing them together from what we have here and our knowledge of Maple Ridge,” she added.

There are 100 spots open for the trivia night. Prizes will be given for first, second and third place winners.

This year Heritage Week takes place from Feb. 15-21 and is celebrated with events across the country that showcase local heritage. In B.C., Heritage Week is the third full week in February.

In previous years Heritage Week in Maple Ridge was marked with behind-the-scenes tours of the museum.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the tours had to be cancelled.

A suggested donation of $10 is being asked of participants, although participants don’t have to donate.

Donations will be going to maintain the facility and collection, said Henry.

Trivia night takes place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Anyone wanting to participate can sign up at eventbrite to receive a Zoom link.



