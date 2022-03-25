(Maple Ridge Museum and Archives/Special to The News)

(Maple Ridge Museum and Archives/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Museum offering spring break fun

Family fun activities until March 27

Maple Ridge Museum is offering up some family fun to cap off spring break.

Families can book an hour for crafts, colouring, games, and learning fun history for the museum’s Spring Break Spectacular.

Activities are best suited for children ages three to 10, and a parent must be present.

Two adults and up to four children can book at a time.

Face masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccinations are mandatory and sanitization procedures are in place at each station for safety.

Entry is by donation.

Spring Break Spectacular is taking place in Jim Hadgkiss Park, located outside the museum at 22520 116th Ave. from 11 to 3 p.m. until Sunday, March 27.

For more information, people can contact the museum at 604-463-5311 or email mrmuseum@gmail.com.

To register for the event go to eventbrite.ca/e/spring-break-spectacular-tickets-268609778077.

READ MORE: Museum offers Maple Ridge history in Chinese

RELATED: Looking forward to opening of archive space at Maple Ridge Museum

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Previous story
White Rock man chairs effort by former Vietnamese refugees to raise $100K for Ukraine

Just Posted

(Maple Ridge Museum and Archives/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Museum offering spring break fun

Chameleon Cafe, located in Maple Ridge, B.C., has a permanent street-side patio. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Maple Ridge seeking input on curb-side patios

Record high gas prices have left many motorists feeling pain at the pump. (File photo)
B.C. to provide $110 one-time rebate to relieve high gas prices

Pitt Meadows has organized an family-oriented Easter event for Sunday, April 17, 2022, with registration opening Monday. (City of Pitt Meadows photo)
Registration opening for Pitt Meadows Easter FunDay