Maple Ridge Museum offering spring break fun

Maple Ridge Museum is offering up some family fun to cap off spring break.

Families can book an hour for crafts, colouring, games, and learning fun history for the museum’s Spring Break Spectacular.

Activities are best suited for children ages three to 10, and a parent must be present.

Two adults and up to four children can book at a time.

Face masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccinations are mandatory and sanitization procedures are in place at each station for safety.

Entry is by donation.

Spring Break Spectacular is taking place in Jim Hadgkiss Park, located outside the museum at 22520 116th Ave. from 11 to 3 p.m. until Sunday, March 27.

For more information, people can contact the museum at 604-463-5311 or email mrmuseum@gmail.com.

To register for the event go to eventbrite.ca/e/spring-break-spectacular-tickets-268609778077.

