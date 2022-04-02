Maple Ridge Museum offers historic walking tours this weekend

Historic tours of the Maple Ridge cemetery and downtown are offered this weekend. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Museum and Archives will be offering historic walking tours this weekend.

There will be a tour of the section of the Maple Ridge Cemetery that offers historic significance on Saturday, April 2, followed by a tour of the downtown on April 3.

These tours will be hosted by Erica Williams, a local history expert and president of the Maple Ridge Historical Society, and both will start at 2 p.m.Those attending Saturday can meet at the entrance to the cemetery. For more information, and to reserve a spot, see eventbrite.ca

The historic downtown tour will meet in front of the horse clock outside City Hall. Reserve for that tour here.

These tours are offered as a free learning opportunity for locals. Everyone is welcome, but they are best suited to teens and adults, and cash donations for the Historical Society will be accepted.