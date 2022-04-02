Historic tours of the Maple Ridge cemetery and downtown are offered this weekend. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Museum offers historic walking tours this weekend

Cemetery walk on Saturday, historic downtown on Sunday

The Maple Ridge Museum and Archives will be offering historic walking tours this weekend.

There will be a tour of the section of the Maple Ridge Cemetery that offers historic significance on Saturday, April 2, followed by a tour of the downtown on April 3.

These tours will be hosted by Erica Williams, a local history expert and president of the Maple Ridge Historical Society, and both will start at 2 p.m.Those attending Saturday can meet at the entrance to the cemetery. For more information, and to reserve a spot, see eventbrite.ca

The historic downtown tour will meet in front of the horse clock outside City Hall. Reserve for that tour here.

These tours are offered as a free learning opportunity for locals. Everyone is welcome, but they are best suited to teens and adults, and cash donations for the Historical Society will be accepted.

